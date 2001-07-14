Helix Energy Solutions Announces Multi-Year Contract with Shell

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE: HLX) a leading provider of offshore energy services, is pleased to announce it has entered into a new multi-year contract with Shell Offshore Inc. to provide Well Intervention services in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico. Commencing in March 2022, the three-year contract includes an anticipated 75 days utilization per year with the option to add additional utilization days.

Under the contract Helix will provide either the Q4000 or Q5000 riser-based semi-submersible well intervention vessel, a 10k or 15k Intervention Riser System (IRS), remotely operated vehicles, project management and engineering services to cover operations from fully integrated well intervention to fully integrated plug and abandonment well services. The Q4000 and Q5000 well intervention vessels provide an optimal platform for a wide variety of tasks, including subsea well intervention, field and well decommissioning, installation and recovery of subsea equipment, well testing and emergency well containment.

Scotty Sparks, Helix’s Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer, stated, “Shell continues to be a valued customer of Helix. We appreciate their continued confidence in our fully integrated well intervention services, our commitment to safety and cost-effective and efficient solutions. We are confident in the efficiencies and value we bring to our customers, and this contract further signals the increasing demand for our services.”

About Helix

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc., headquartered in Houston, Texas, is an international offshore energy services company that provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry, with a focus on well intervention and robotics operations.

