Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund, Inc. Announces Results of Annual Meeting of Shareholders

PHILADELPHIA, PA / ACCESSWIRE / March 31, 2022 / Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund, Inc. (the "Fund") (NYSE American:AEF)held its Annual Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting") on March 31, 2022. At the Meeting, shareholders of the Fund voted to re-elect one Class II Director to the Board of Directors and to approve the continuation of the term of one Director under the Fund's Corporate Governance Polices.

As of the record date, February 15, 2022, there were 50,751,778 outstanding shares of the Fund. 83.4% of the outstanding shares were voted at the Meeting representing a quorum.

The description of the proposal and number of shares voted at the Meeting are as follows:

To re-elect one Class II Director to the Board of Directors:

Votes For Votes Against Abstained William Maher 25,757,317 16,446,457 126,951

To approve the continuation of Term for Director under the Corporate Governance Policies:

Votes For Votes Against Abstained Steven N. Rappaport 41,075,759 1,130,104 124,862

In the United States, abrdn is the marketing name for the following affiliated, registered investment advisers: abrdn Inc., Aberdeen Asset Managers Ltd., abrdn Australia Limited, abrdn Asia Limited, Aberdeen Capital Management, LLC, abrdn ETFs Advisors LLC and Aberdeen Standard Alternative Funds Limited.

Closed-end funds are traded on the secondary market through one of the stock exchanges. A Fund's investment return and principal value will fluctuate so that an investor's shares may be worth more or less than the original cost. Shares of closed-end funds may trade above (a premium) or below (a discount) the net asset value (NAV) of the fund's portfolio. There is no assurance that a Fund will achieve its investment objective. Past performance does not guarantee future results.

For More Information Contact:

abrdn Inc.

Investor Relations

1-800-522-5465

[email protected]

If you wish to receive this information electronically, please contact: [email protected]

SOURCE: Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/695567/Aberdeen-Emerging-Markets-Equity-Income-Fund-Inc-Announces-Results-of-Annual-Meeting-of-Shareholders



