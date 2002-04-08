(FENC) NEWS: Did you Suffer a Substantial Loss? Contact Johnson Fistel About Leading Fennec Class Action Lawsuit

SAN DIEGO, April 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shareholder rights law firm Johnson Fistel, LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has commenced on behalf of investors of Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. (“Fennec” or the “Company”) ( FENC) who purchased Fennec securities between May 28, 2021 and November 26, 2021, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”). To serve as lead plaintiff in this class action, you must move the Court no later than April 11, 2022.



What actions may I take at this time? If you suffered a substantial loss and are interested in learning more about being a lead plaintiff, please contact Jim Baker ([email protected]) by email or phone at 619-814-4471. If emailing, please include a phone number. Additionally, you can:



• Click or paste the following web address into your browser to submit your losses: https://www.cognitoforms.com/JohnsonFistel/FennecPharmaceuticalsInc2 There is no cost or obligation to you.



Fennec is a biopharmaceutical company that develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. The Company’s lead product candidate is PEDMARK, a formulation of sodium thiosulfate, which has completed a Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss, or ototoxicity, in children.



The complaint alleges that, throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and misleading statements regarding the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Fennec had not successfully remediated, and overstated its efforts to remediate, issues with the manufacturing facility of its drug product manufacturer for PEDMARK; (ii) as a result, the FDA was unlikely to approve the Resubmitted Pedmark NDA; (iii) accordingly, the regulatory and commercial prospects of the Resubmitted Pedmark NDA were overstated; and (iv) as a result, the Company’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.



A lead plaintiff will act on behalf of all other class members in directing the Fennec class-action lawsuit. The lead plaintiff can select a law firm of its choice to litigate the class-action lawsuit. An investor's ability to share any potential future recovery of the Fennec class action lawsuit is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff.

About Johnson Fistel, LLP:

Johnson Fistel, LLP is a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm with offices in California, New York and Georgia. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in shareholder derivative and securities class action lawsuits. For more information about the firm and its attorneys, please visit http://www.johnsonfistel.com. Attorney advertising. Past results do not guarantee future outcomes.



Contact:

Johnson Fistel, LLP

Jim Baker, 619-814-4471

Investor Relations

[email protected]