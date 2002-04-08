Quebec Critical Metals and Technology Conference Presentations Now Available for On-Demand Viewing

NEW YORK, April 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Virtual Investor Conferences, the leading proprietary investor conference series, today announced that the presentations from the March 30th and March 31st Quebec Virtual Investor Conference are now available for on-demand viewing.

The company presentations will be available 24/7 for 90 days.

March 30th & 31st Presentations:

Presentation Ticker(s) Introduction: Martine Hebert, New York Delegate General Government of Quebec Welcome Remarks: Nathalie Camden, Associate Deputy Minister of Mines of Quebec Panel: Key Factors to Consider in Mining Investment Decisions:



Moderated by Investment Quebec with Appian Capital Advisory Panel: Quebec 360 Degrees: From Mining to Recycling Batteries



Moderated by Investment Quebec with Nouveau Monde Graphite, Lithion Recycling, & Blue Solutions Panel: A Partnership for a Turnaround of a Lithium Mine in Quebec with Sayona Piedmont



Moderated by Investment Quebec Piedmont Lithium ( PLL) Sayona Mining ( SYAXF) Azimut Exploration Inc. Pink: AZMTF |TSXV: AZM Voyager Metals Inc. Pink: VDMRF | TSXV: VONE QC Copper & Gold Inc. QCCUF | TSXV: QCCU Québec Nickel Corp. QNICF | CSE: QNI Vision Lithium ABEPF | TSXV: VLI Focus Graphite Inc. FCSMF | TSXV: FMS Critical Elements Lithium Corp OTCQX: CRECF | TSXV: CRE St-Georges Éco-Mining Corp SXOOF | CSE: SX Lomiko Metals Inc. LMRMF | TSXV: LMR Patriot Battery Metals Inc. PMETF | CSE: PMET Commerce Resources Corp. OTCQX: CMRZF | TSXV: CCE NanoXplore Inc. OTCQX: NNXPF | TSX: GRA Doré Copper Mining Corp. OTCQX: DRCMF | TSXV: DCMC Orford Mining Corp. Pink: ORMFF | TSXV: ORM Imperial Mining Group IMPNF | TSXV: IPG Renforth Resources Inc. RFHRF | CSE: RFR Geomega Resources Inc. GOMRF | TSXV: GMA HPQ-Silicon Resources Inc. OTCQX: HPQFF | TSXV: HPQ

