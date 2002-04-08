Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Quebec Critical Metals and Technology Conference Presentations Now Available for On-Demand Viewing

NEW YORK, April 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Virtual Investor Conferences, the leading proprietary investor conference series, today announced that the presentations from the March 30th and March 31st Quebec Virtual Investor Conference are now available for on-demand viewing.

REGISTER OR LOGIN NOW AT: https://bit.ly/3tWT2RP

The company presentations will be available 24/7 for 90 days. Investors, advisors, and analysts may download shareholder materials from the company’s resource section.

Companies are accepting 1x1 management meeting requests through April 5th

March 30th & 31st Presentations:

PresentationTicker(s)
Introduction: Martine Hebert, New York Delegate General Government of Quebec
Welcome Remarks: Nathalie Camden, Associate Deputy Minister of Mines of Quebec
Panel: Key Factors to Consider in Mining Investment Decisions:

Moderated by Investment Quebec with Appian Capital Advisory
Panel: Quebec 360 Degrees: From Mining to Recycling Batteries

Moderated by Investment Quebec with Nouveau Monde Graphite, Lithion Recycling, & Blue Solutions
Panel: A Partnership for a Turnaround of a Lithium Mine in Quebec with Sayona Piedmont

Moderated by Investment Quebec		Piedmont Lithium ( PLL) Sayona Mining ( SYAXF)
Azimut Exploration Inc.Pink: AZMTF |TSXV: AZM
Voyager Metals Inc.Pink: VDMRF | TSXV: VONE
QC Copper & Gold Inc. QCCUF | TSXV: QCCU
Québec Nickel Corp. QNICF | CSE: QNI
Vision Lithium ABEPF | TSXV: VLI
Focus Graphite Inc. FCSMF | TSXV: FMS
Critical Elements Lithium CorpOTCQX: CRECF | TSXV: CRE
St-Georges Éco-Mining Corp SXOOF | CSE: SX
Lomiko Metals Inc. LMRMF | TSXV: LMR
Patriot Battery Metals Inc. PMETF | CSE: PMET
Commerce Resources Corp.OTCQX: CMRZF | TSXV: CCE
NanoXplore Inc.OTCQX: NNXPF | TSX: GRA
Doré Copper Mining Corp.OTCQX: DRCMF | TSXV: DCMC
Orford Mining Corp.Pink: ORMFF | TSXV: ORM
Imperial Mining Group IMPNF | TSXV: IPG
Renforth Resources Inc. RFHRF | CSE: RFR
Geomega Resources Inc. GOMRF | TSXV: GMA
HPQ-Silicon Resources Inc.OTCQX: HPQFF | TSXV: HPQ

To facilitate investor relations scheduling and to view a complete calendar of Virtual Investor Conferences, please visit www.virtualinvestorconferences.com.

About Virtual Investor Conferences®

Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly traded companies to seamlessly present directly to investors.

Providing a real-time investor engagement solution, VIC is specifically designed to offer companies more efficient investor access. Replicating the components of an on-site investor conference, VIC offers companies enhanced capabilities to connect with investors, schedule targeted one-on-one meetings and enhance their presentations with dynamic video content. Accelerating the next level of investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences delivers leading investor communications to a global network of retail and institutional investors.

Media Contact:
OTC Markets Group Inc. +1 (212) 896-4428, [email protected]

Virtual Investor Conferences Contact:
John M. Viglotti
SVP Corporate Services, Investor Access
OTC Markets Group
(212) 220-2221
[email protected]

