Eight LMC Communities Earn EPA Energy Star Certifications

Certifications reflect company's commitment to energy conservation

CHARLOTTE, N.C., April 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LMC , a wholly-owned subsidiary of Lennar ( NYSE:LEN, Financial) and a leader in apartment development and management, today announced that eight LMC communities were awarded Energy Star certifications from the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) for their energy conservation efforts. To be eligible for Energy Star certification, a community must earn an EPA score of 75 or higher on a scale of 1-100, which indicates that the community performed better than 75% of similar buildings nationwide.

Three LMC communities earned perfect EPA scores of 100: 17th and Broadway, in Oakland, Calif.; as well as Valdok 1701 and Valdok 1702, both in Seattle. Other communities to earn Energy Star certifications include: San Diego communities Marisol (88) and Shift (79); Onyx (95), in Edina, Minn.; NordHaus (95), in Minneapolis; and, Axle (98), in Seattle.

"At LMC, we are taking large strides in formalizing our green initiatives and this certification is a validation of those ongoing efforts," said Todd Farrell, President, LMC. "We're extremely proud of the thoughtful design and planning that went into each of the eight communities that attained certification this year, and to have three communities score perfect 100 EPA ratings is a great achievement."

Energy Star certified buildings use 35% less energy than comparable buildings across the country, and also emit 35% less greenhouse gases into the atmosphere, on average. Energy Star buildings also cost up to 50 cents less per square foot to operate than similar uncertified buildings.

Energy Star certifications are issued annually and reflect energy consumption for the previous year. EPA scores account for several factors, including differences in operating conditions and regional weather data. To be eligible for certification, energy data provided by communities must be verified by a licensed professional engineer or registered architect.

About LMC

LMC, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN and LEN.B), is a multifamily real estate development and operating company with a diverse portfolio of institutional quality multifamily rental communities across the United States. As of November 30, 2021, LMC had a 42,000-home pipeline of communities ranging from operating to under pre-development that exceeds $16.4 billion of high-rise, mid-rise and garden apartments.

LMC creates extraordinary communities where people can live remarkably.

www.LiveLMC.com .

