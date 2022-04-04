NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / April 4, 2022 / Aegis Capital Corp. acted as Sole Bookrunner on a $15.6 Million Initial Public Offering for Rail Vision Ltd. (NASDAQ:RVSN; RVSNW).

About Rail Vision Ltd.

Rail Vision is a development stage technology company that is seeking to revolutionize railway safety and the data-related market. The company has developed cutting edge, artificial intelligence based, industry-leading technology specifically designed for railways. The company has developed its railway detection and systems to save lives, increase efficiency, and dramatically reduce expenses for the railway operators. Rail Vision believes that its technology will significantly increase railway safety around the world, while creating significant benefits and adding value to everyone who relies on the train ecosystem: from passengers using trains for transportation to companies that use railways to deliver goods and services. In addition, the company believes that its technology has the potential to advance the revolutionary concept of autonomous trains into a practical reality.

For more information, please visit https://www.railvision.io/

About Aegis Capital Corporation

Aegis Capital Corporation ("Aegis") has been in the wealth management and investment banking business since 1984. Aegis is dedicated to providing corporate finance, strategic advisory and related services to public and private companies across multiple sectors and regions. Aegis also provides research and sales and trading services to institutional investors. Aegis offers its investment representatives a conflict free service platform and is able to provide a full-range of products and services including investment banking, wealth management, insurance, retirement planning, structured products, private equity, alternatives, equity research, fixed income and special purpose vehicles.

For more information about this offering or Investment Banking Services please email [email protected] or call (212) 813-1010.

www.aegiscapcorp.com

Brokerage and investment advisory services are offered through Aegis Capital Corporation, a member of FINRA and SIPC. Investment and insurance products offered are not insured by the FDIC or any other federal government agency, are not deposits or other obligations of, or guaranteed by, a bank or any bank affiliate, and are subject to investment risks, including possible loss of the principal amount invested.

SOURCE: Aegis Capital Corp.

View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/695892/Aegis-Capital-Corp-acted-as-Sole-Bookrunner-on-a-156-Million-Initial-Public-Offering-for-Rail-Vision-Ltd-NASDAQ-RVSN-RVSNW



