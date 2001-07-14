Masonite Names James Pelletier as General Counsel and Corporate Secretary

Masonite+International+Corporation (NYSE: DOOR), a leading global designer, manufacturer, marketer and distributor of interior and exterior doors, today announced that James “Jim” Pelletier has joined the company as Senior Vice President, General Counsel and Corporate Secretary, replacing Robert “Bob” E. Lewis.

“Bob made significant contributions to grow Masonite since joining the company in 2012,” said Howard Heckes, President and CEO, Masonite. “In addition to playing an important role in Masonite becoming a publicly traded company, Bob has been a model of integrity for all of us and has consistently provided valuable counsel to the Board of Directors, management and employees throughout the company. We thank him for all he has done to help transform Masonite.”

Pelletier joins Masonite from Barnes Group Inc., where he served as Senior Vice President, General Counsel and Secretary. He previously held corporate counsel positions as Associate Counsel with Pratt & Whitney and as Compliance Counsel for GE Aviation. Pelletier began his career as an Associate with the law firm Orrick, Herrington, & Sutcliffe, LLP in Washington, D.C. and worked in the Office of the General Counsel at the U.S. Department of Commerce as an Attorney-Advisor within the Bureau of Industry and Security.

“I am extremely pleased to have Jim join our company,” said Heckes. “His extensive background and demonstrated thought leadership on a variety of business issues will be valuable in executing on our Doors That Do More™ strategy.”

Pelletier earned his Juris Doctor and Master of Laws degree from Duke University School of Law and a Bachelor of Science degree in International Politics from Georgetown University. He is admitted to practice law in New York, Connecticut (in-house counsel) and the District of Columbia.

