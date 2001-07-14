Dole Seeks to "Raise the Bar" with Launch of Specialist Division, Dole Exotics and "BE Exotic" Brand

Dole plc (NYSE: DOLE) is pleased to confirm that both “Dole Exotics”, a new specialist division and its “BE Exotic” consumer brand has been officially introduced at Fruit Logistica 2022, Europe’s premier fresh produce trade show.

Already an established leader with an extensive global footprint dedicated to exotic produce, Dole has long recognised the unfulfilled potential of the category and most specifically that of avocados and mangoes. By creating a bespoke unit dedicated to the growing, procurement, ripening and marketing of exotics, our clear intent is to bring to bear the collective reach, resources and expertise typically associated with DOLE® Bananas and Pineapples to deliver a real point of difference to exotic fruits on the retail shelves of Europe and beyond.

Complementing group production with third party sourcing, Dole Exotics will offer the security associated with its vertically integrated supply chain, a streamlined route to market and the in-house capacity to assure best agronomic and sustainable practices from farm to fork.

In the marketplace, our existing business, Total Exotics, and our wider European exotics infrastructure will be integrated into the new division with local experts leveraging existing key retail relationships, providing customised value-add and category management services alongside innovative branding, packaging, and promotional solutions to drive the category forward.

Speaking of the rationale behind the formation of Dole Exotics, Tobias Deil, Category Director for Avocado and Mango in Dole EMEA notes:

“Our ambition is nothing less than to raise the bar in the exotics category. We believe we are uniquely positioned to do so given the quality of our existing production and our commitment to invest in more, the experience of our global specialists in exotic fruits, the technical expertise they bring and our infrastructure - across the most fertile global growing regions but also on-the ground in key markets.

Our operations, centered around our state-of-the-art ripening and sorting hub in the Netherlands, but extending right across Europe, differentiates not only our exotics range but the bespoke services we can offer. Bringing together our group resources will enable us to consistently deliver exceptional produce, ripened to perfection, presented in best-in class packaging and creatively promoted to engage, empower and inspire consumers.”

To that end, Dole Exotics will also introduce its new Avocado and Mango concept, “BE Exotic” in Berlin. Of the brand, Tobias Deil, adds:

“Our BE Exotic range will speak to the consumer in a contemporary, innovative way. Our packaging will deliver striking on-shelf impact while, in promoting the brand, we will be encouraging consumers to embrace their inner adventurous selves by trying something new. BE Exotic is a brand very much of its time-one inextricably linked to identity, but one also endorsed by DOLE, a trusted and recognised name. It is a compelling combination which we believe, will resonate with consumers in markets right across Europe.”

About Dole plc:

A global leader in fresh produce, Dole Plc produces, markets, and distributes an extensive variety of fresh fruits and vegetables sourced locally and from around the world. Dedicated and passionate in exceeding our customers’ requirements in over 75 countries, our goal is to make the world a healthier and a more sustainable place.

