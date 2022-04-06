BTU Begins Gold Exploration Drill Program at Tooth Area

VACNOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / April 6, 2022 / BTU METALS CORP. ("BTU" or the "Company") (BTU-TSX:V BTUMF-OTCQB) today announces the mobilization of a diamond drill on the Tooth area of the Dixie Halo project located near its northern border, immediately south of Great Bear Resources/Kinross LP fault gold discovery area.

The area of immediate focus is towards the eastern part of the Tooth area which has never been tested. This area remains a significant target in the northern part of the property where a completely overburden covered area nearly 2 km east-west and about 1 km north-south remains completely untested. This area is located adjacent to the boundary of the Kinross Dixie project, about 2km to the southeast of the LP fault area gold zone, and immediately east of where BTU intersected gold values up to 2 g/t.

A significant topographic lineament trends southeasterly from the LP gold discovery area to the target area on the BTU property. There are structural offsets of magnetic trends in the area and areas of magnetic destruction both of which indicate the location of significant structures which may be gold bearing.

Figure 1: BTU's 230 km2 land package is adjacent to and largely surrounds Kinross's Dixie Project. The focus of the upcoming drill program is the area outlined in green, a 2km by 1km area that abuts the Kinross property boundary, is located about 1.5km from LP Fault gold mineralization and is completely untested by any drill holes.

Figure 2: Close up of the area currently being drilled. The Dixie Creek valley extends down from the area of LP Gold Mineralization into the drill area, and the trace of the creek coincides with areas of magnetic destruction, suggesting that it may represent a structural corridor where geothermal fluids passed.

BTU Metals Corp. is a junior, mining exploration company focused on its Dixie Halo project located in Red Lake, Ontario. The Company continues to explore for gold and copper-gold-silver across its 230km2 property that shares a 35km common boundary with Great Bear Resources Ltd. ("Great Bear") Dixie property that was recently acquired by Kinross in a transaction valued at nearly $1.8 billion.

Bruce Durham, P. Geo., a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 has reviewed and approved the technical information in this press release.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

"Paul Wood"

Paul Wood, CEO, Director

[email protected]

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

Andreas Curkovic, Investor Relations

+1 416-577-9927

BTU Metals Corp.

Telephone: 1-604-683-3995

Toll Free: 1-888-945-4770

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: BTU Metals Corp.

View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/696314/BTU-Begins-Gold-Exploration-Drill-Program-at-Tooth-Area



