Pure Cycle Corporation Announces Dates for Three and Six Months Ended February 28, 2022 Earnings Release and Call

DENVER, CO / ACCESSWIRE / April 6, 2022 / Pure Cycle Corporation (NASDAQ:PCYO) will release its three and six months ended February 28, 2022 financial results on Monday, April 11, 2022 after market close.

We will host a conference call on Tuesday, April 12, 2022, at 8:30AM Eastern (6:30AM Mountain) to present the financial results and hold a question-and-answer session following the presentation. We will post the detailed slide presentation, call transcript and audio recording at www.purecyclewater.com following the call.

Call details are presented below:

When: 8:30AM Eastern (6:30AM Mountain) on April 12, 2022 Call in number: 888-506-0062 (access code: 954376) International call in number: 973-528-0011 (access code: 954376) Replay number: 877-481-4010 | 919-882-2331 (passcode: 45002) Replay available until: April 26, 2022 at 8:30AM ET Event link: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2247/45002

Pure Cycle continues to diversify its operations, grow its balance sheet, and drive recurring revenues. We operate in three distinct business segments, each of which complement one another. At our core we are an innovative and vertically integrated wholesale water and wastewater service provider. In 2017 we launched our land development segment which develops master planned communities on land we own and to which we provide water and wastewater services. In 2021, we launched our newest line of business, the rental of single-family homes located at Sky Ranch, which provides long-term recurring revenues, furthers our land development operations and adds more customers to our water resource segment.

Additional information including our recent press releases and SEC filings are available at www.purecyclewater.com, or you may contact our President, Mark W. Harding, or our CFO, Kevin B. McNeill, at 303-292-3456 or at [email protected]. Be sure to follow Pure Cycle on Twitter @purecyclecorp.

