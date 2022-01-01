Cerity Partners with California Restaurant Association to Provide Members More Ways to Protect their Businesses

The California Restaurant Association (CRA) has designated Cerity, a provider of digital-first, direct-to-customer workers’ compensation insurance policies, an insurance carrier of choice. Cerity is a subsidiary of Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: EIG). This preferential designation expands an existing collaboration with Employers Insurance Group and its network of authorized insurance agents.

Workers’ compensation insurance protects workers and employers in the event of a work-related injury or illness and is required in the state of California for businesses with employees. “Through this collaboration, CRA members now have the option to purchase discounted, quality workers’ compensation coverage either through an Employers’ appointed independent insurance agent or directly through Cerity,” said Kathy Antonello, CEO of Employers Holdings, Inc. “Giving small businesses an array of purchasing options is important to meeting the demand of today’s insurance buyer.”

Restaurant owners who choose to obtain their workers’ compensation insurance coverage through Cerity will benefit from a fast, digital and mobile-friendly experience that lets them acquire and maintain their policies. Other benefits include instant quotes, flexible and affordable payment plans, efficient claims management, and loss control services.

“We understand the daily hustle needed to operate a successful independent restaurant, especially with all the challenges over the past few years. Busy restaurant owners need the peace-of-mind that they have the right workers’ compensation insurance coverage at an affordable price,” said Michael Doerr, chief operating officer at California Restaurant Association. “This partnership gives California Restaurant Association members more value so they can easily get the protection they need, so they can focus on other aspects of their operations.”

About Cerity

Founded with a bold vision to reimagine small business insurance, Cerity empowers business owners to quickly and easily protect their team, their assets and their livelihood through an online workers’ compensation solution. With its digital-first approach, Cerity is transforming the entire process - from purchasing and maintaining coverage, to filing a claim - to be simple and fast. The company’s proprietary pricing model produces tailored quotes within seconds, and can deliver a new policy in five minutes or less, enabling leaders to get back to what matters most - growing and scaling their operation. Cerity Services, Inc. is a subsidiary of Employers Holdings Inc. (NYSE: EIG), an industry veteran, with over 100 years of experience in workers’ compensation. Visit Cerity.com to learn more.

