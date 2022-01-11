Pagaya Provides Business Update and 2021 Financial Highlights

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (“Pagaya”), a global technology company building artificial intelligence infrastructure for the financial ecosystem, today announced 2021 financial highlights and the public filing of its Form F-4 Registration Statement in anticipation of the closing of its proposed business combination with EJF Acquisition Corp. (“EJFA”) (NASDAQ: EJFAU, EJFA, EJFAW) in Q2 2022.

“Enabling access to broader financial products continues to be at the forefront of the financial services ecosystem,” said Gal Krubiner, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Pagaya. “Today, banks and other financial service providers are increasingly turning to Pagaya to help meet this demand and expand access to more financial products and technology for their customers. We exited 2021 with accelerating top-line metrics driven by partner expansion and strong execution. As we continue to grow in 2022, we remain focused on building our partner network and delivering our seamless embedded credit technology and capital solution.”

2021 Financial Highlights include:

2021 Network Volume: $4.9 billion, an increase of 208% as compared to 2020 volume of $1.6 billion

$4.9 billion, an increase of 208% as compared to 2020 volume of $1.6 billion 2021 Revenue: $474.7 million, 17% higher than its previous 2021 revenue projection of $407 million and an increase of 379% as compared to 2020 revenue of $99.0 million

“Our strong top-line growth was driven by increased network volume because of greater penetration of new and existing partners,” said Mike Kurlander, Chief Financial Officer of Pagaya. “We continue to be focused on investing in our business, supporting Pagaya’s foundation for continued growth. We look forward to providing greater detail on this vision at our upcoming equity research analyst day.”

Filing of Registration Statement on Form F-4

Today, Pagaya has also announced that it publicly filed a registration statement on Form F-4 (the "Registration Statement") with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The Registration Statement contains a preliminary proxy statement and a prospectus in connection with Pagaya’s previously announced proposed business combination with EJFA. While the Registration Statement has not yet become effective and the information contained therein is subject to change, it provides important information about Pagaya and EJFA, as well as the proposed business combination.

Recent News

On February 9, 2022, Pagaya+announced a partnership with Ally Financial’s credit card business to expand access to a greater number of Ally’s credit card customers.

On January 25, 2022, Pagaya+announced a strategic relationship with Visa to enable Visa’s expansive network of merchant partners and issuing co-brand financial institutions to leverage Pagaya’s technology to expand customers’ access to financial products.

On January 11, 2022, Pagaya+announced an upsized $350 million PIPE with a premier group of investors including Tiger Global, Whale Rock, GIC, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan (HOOPP) and G Squared, which was based on the original PIPE terms and enterprise value for the proposed business combination with EJFA.

Proposed Business Combination with EJFA

Pagaya and EJFA+announced+in+September+2021 that they have entered into a definitive business combination agreement that values their transaction at an estimated enterprise value of approximately $8.5 billion at closing. As a public company, Pagaya is expected to benefit from the support of EJFA, one of the most experienced financial services investors in the world. Manny Friedman, Chairman of EJFA and Co-Chief Executive Officer & Co-Chief Investment Officer of EJF Capital LLC, brings more than 40 years of financial services experience and is expected to join the board of the combined company.

About Pagaya

Pagaya is a financial technology company working to reshape the lending marketplace by using machine learning, big data analytics, and sophisticated AI-driven credit and analysis technology. Pagaya was built to provide a comprehensive solution to enable the credit industry to deliver their customers a positive experience while simultaneously enhancing the broader credit ecosystem. Its proprietary API seamlessly integrates into its next-gen infrastructure network of partners to deliver a premium customer user experience and greater access to credit.

For more information on Pagaya's technology, services, and careers, please visit+www.Pagaya.com.

About EJFA

EJF Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company sponsored by EJF Capital LLC and affiliates formed for the purpose of partnering with a high-quality financial services business. EJFA’s management team and Board of Directors are composed of veteran financial service industry executives and founders, including Manny Friedman, Chairman, Neal Wilson, Vice Chairman, Kevin Stein, Chief Executive Officer, and Thomas Mayrhofer, Chief Financial Officer.

For more information on EJF Acquisition Corp. please visit www.ejfacqusition.com.

