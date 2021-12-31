Electromedical Technologies Announces 2021 Annual Financial Results

PR Newswire

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., April 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Electromedical Technologies, Inc. (OTCQB: EMED) ("Electromedical" or the "Company"), a pioneer in the development and production of bioelectronic devices designed to relieve chronic, intractable, and acute pain by using frequencies and electro-modulation, is pleased to announce its results for the year ended December 31, 2021.

"We are very pleased with our 2021 operating results, which featured strong topline growth, better margins, and key investments that have started to bear fruit as we plan to scale up in 2022 and beyond," noted Matthew Wolfson, Founder and CEO of Electromedical. "Our newly implemented sales and marketing initiatives are starting to pay off, as indicated by improved growth in both unit sales volume and revenue. We will continue to emphasize these initiatives going forward to provide an enhanced foundation for our outreach efforts, driving potential repeat orders from partners and distributors."

Wolfson continued, "We also continue to invest toward our upcoming WellnessProPlus POD launch. We have made significant progress on the development side, and we look forward to presenting a more comprehensive update soon as we approach key milestones ahead."

Financial Performance Highlights for the Twelve Months Ended Dec 31, 2021

Revenue increased $169,404 to $907,362 , up 23% year over year primarily due to unit sales volume growth.

to , up 23% year over year primarily due to unit sales volume growth. Gross margin increased to 78% in 2021 from 74% in 2020 due to efficiency gains in shipping and distribution costs.

Selling, general, and administrative expenses increased 21% year over year to $4.5M due primarily to stock-based compensation, progress in the Company's product development efforts, and payroll related items.

due primarily to stock-based compensation, progress in the Company's product development efforts, and payroll related items. Incurred approximately $1.7M in additional convertible debt while lenders converted principal totaling $1.7M plus accrued interest into 49,334,051 shares of common stock.

in additional convertible debt while lenders converted principal totaling plus accrued interest into 49,334,051 shares of common stock. Working capital deficit improved to ($767,402) from ($1,371,966) at the end of 2020.

Operational Highlights for the Twelve Months Ended Dec 31, 2021

Achieved critical development milestones for WellnessProPlus POD prototype. Now in functionality testing stage. Completion of related milestones in 2022 has the potential to drive results.

Onboarded 110 new independent sales representatives.

Completed online medical representative training program to improve and expedite the training process

Strengthened financial position by obtaining an equity line capable of providing necessary capital to drive product R&D, with terms that are more favorable than past financings.

"This is an extremely exciting time for the Company," added Wolfson. "Last year was critical to laying a foundation for future growth through key investments in personnel and product development. Looking ahead, our progress toward the market for our POD design is our most important objective. However, we are also driving toward gains in governance and logistics as we plan for operations on an expanding scale."

About Electromedical Technologies

Headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona, Electromedical Technologies, Inc. is a commercial stage, FDA cleared, bioelectronic medical device manufacturing company initially focused on the treatment of various chronic, acute, intractable, and post-operative pain conditions. Through University collaboration agreements, the Company is working to develop a comprehensive research program in defining the effects of electro-modulation on the human body. By studying the impacts of electrical fields in cell signaling and effects on virus assembly and immune responses, the Company's goal is to reduce pain and improve overall human wellbeing. The Company's current FDA cleared product indications are for chronic acute post traumatic and post-operative, intractable pain relief.

For more information, please visit www.electromedtech.com.

Note: Nonhuman preliminary studies that we are planning to start in the near future and their applications are not related to our current product in any way and are currently not cleared in the US.

Safe Harbor Statement

This release contains forward-looking statements that are based upon current expectations or beliefs, as well as a number of assumptions about future events. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements and the assumptions upon which they are based are reasonable, we can give no assurance or guarantee that such expectations and assumptions will prove to have been correct. Forward-looking statements are generally identifiable by the use of words like "may," "will," "should," "could," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "believe," "intend," or "project" or the negative of these words or other variations on these words or comparable terminology. The reader is cautioned not to put undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, as these statements are subject to numerous factors and uncertainties, including but not limited to: adverse economic conditions, competition, adverse federal, state and local government regulation, international governmental regulation, inadequate capital, inability to carry out research, development and commercialization plans, loss or retirement of key executives and other specific risks. To the extent that statements in this press release are not strictly historical, including statements as to revenue projections, business strategy, outlook, objectives, future milestones, plans, intentions, goals, future financial conditions, events conditioned on stockholder or other approval, or otherwise as to future events, such statements are forward-looking, and are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The forward-looking statements contained in this release are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the statements made.

ELECTROMEDICAL TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

BALANCE SHEETS

DECEMBER 31,































2021

2020 ASSETS











Current assets:











Cash and cash equivalents

$ 383,170

$ 264,913 Accounts receivable



35,085



17,694 Inventories



218,510



78,712 Prepaid expenses and other current assets



38,002



285,860 Total current assets



674,767



647,179













Other assets



—



20,601 Property and equipment, net



727,344



749,219 Total assets

$ 1,402,111

$ 1,416,999













LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' DEFICIT

























Current liabilities:











Accounts payable

$ 214,785

$ 262,614 Credit cards payable



11,283



23,710 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities



317,037



201,814 Customer deposits



—



28,651 Convertible promissory notes, net of discount of $723,166

and $1,277,255, respectively



811,687



257,398 Related party notes payable



57,875



332,500 PPP loan



—



39,500 Notes payable



—



12,846 Long term debt, current portion



29,502



28,260 Derivative liabilities- convertible promissory notes



—



831,852 Total current liabilities



1,442,169



2,019,145













Long-term liabilities:











Bank debt, net of current portion



518,849



546,552 Government debt, net of current portion



154,429



154,302 Other liabilities



9,167



15,603 Total liabilities



2,124,614



2,735,602













Commitments and contingencies (Note 11)



—



—













Stockholders' deficit











Series A Preferred Stock, 1,000,000 shares authorized and

500,000 outstanding



355,000



355,000 Series B Preferred Stock, 1 share authorized and 0

outstanding



—



— Common stock, $.00001 par value, 125,000,000 shares

authorized; 87,725,842 and 27,175,800 shares outstanding at

December 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively



876



269 Additional paid-in-capital



20,804,333



7,957,860 Accumulated deficit



(21,882,712)



(9,631,732) Total stockholders' deficit



(722,503)



(1,318,603) Total liabilities and stockholders' deficit

$ 1,402,111

$ 1,416,999

ELECTROMEDICAL TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

THE YEARS ENDED DECEMBER 31,

















2021

2020













Net sales

$ 907,362

$ 737,958













Cost of sales



199,234



194,384













Gross profit



708,128



543,574













Selling, general and administrative expenses



4,508,391



3,710,262













Loss from operations



(3,800,263)



(3,166,688)













Other income (expense)











Interest expense



(3,313,852)



(769,591) Change in excess fair value of KISS liability – related party



—



(7,784) Change in fair market value of derivative liabilities



(1,415,685)



71,413 Other income (expense)



(432)



926 Forgiveness of debt



50,083



— Total other expense



(4,679,886)



(705,036)













Net loss

$ (8,480,149)

$ (3,871,724) Deemed dividend related to warrant resets



(3,770,831)



(507,307) Net loss attributable to common stockholders



(12,250,980)



(4,379,031)













Weighted average shares outstanding - basic and diluted



50,992,414



22,300,579 Weighted average loss per share - basic and diluted

$ (0.24)

$ (0.20)

ELECTROMEDICAL TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

YEARS ENDED DECEMBER 31,

















2021

2020













Cash flows from operating activities:











Net loss

$ (8,480,149)

$ (3,871,724) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating

activities:











Provision for allowance for doubtful accounts



—



3,765 Stock-based compensation expense



2,630,144



2,222,856 Depreciation and amortization



21,875



21,875 Forgiveness of debt



(50,083)



— Change in excess fair value of KISS liability- related party



—



7,784 Amortization of debt discount and day 1 derivative loss



3,036,792



684,901 Change in fair value of derivative liabilities- convertible

promissory notes



1,415,685



(71,413) Other



2,839



— Change in operating assets and liabilities:











Accounts receivable



(17,391)



(5,792) Inventories



(139,798)



(54,018) Prepaid expenses and other current assets



285,860



(205,029) Other assets



(17,401)



4,979 Accounts payable



(40,529)



11,452 Credit cards payable



(12,427)



(7,300) Accrued expenses and other current liabilities



205,982



(71,824) Customer deposits



(28,651)



(11,469) Other liabilities



(6,436)



4,297 Net cash used in operating activities



(1,193,688)



(1,336,660)













Cash flows from financing activities:











Short-term financing



—



(40,307) Proceeds from PPP loan



—



39,500 Proceeds from government debt



—



155,900 Repayments on bank debt



(26,334)



(18,787) Related party notes payable-net



(158,875)



(500) Issuance of convertible promissory notes



1,510,000



1,458,200 Repayments on notes payable



(12,846)



(6,000) Issuance of common stock for cash- net



—



13,567 Net cash provided by financing activities



1,311,945



1,601,573













Net increase in cash and cash equivalents



118,257



264,913













Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of year



264,913



—













Cash and cash equivalents, end of year

$ 383,170

$ 264,913













Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information:











Cash paid during the year for:











Interest

$ 154,081

$ 48,660 Income taxes

$ —

$ —













Non-cash investing and financing activities:

























Inventory deposits converted to related party notes payable

$ —

$ 15,000 Shares issued in conjunction with vendor settlement

$ —

$ 7,352 Warrants, common stock and beneficial conversion feature

issued in conjunction with convertible promissory notes

$ 1,095,096

$ 922,438 Derivative liabilities issued in conjunction with convertible

promissory notes

$ 1,197,607

$ 903,265 Conversion of convertible promissory note and accrued interest

into shares of common stock

$ 5,223,235

$ 118,800 Conversion of KISS liability-related party into common stock

$ —

$ 1,452,545

