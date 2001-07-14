Toronto Blue Jays and theScore Bet Announce Groundbreaking 10-Year Partnership

The Toronto Blue Jays and theScore Bet today announce a 10-year exclusive partnership making theScore Bet the Official Gaming Partner of the Toronto Blue Jays. This landmark deal – the first of its kind in the country – brings together two best-in-class Canadian organizations to offer fans innovative and exciting ways to experience the game, both at the ballpark and online.

The historic partnership represents the Blue Jays’ first gaming partner and theScore Bet’s first professional team sponsorship. Teaming up is a natural collaboration for the two Toronto-based organizations with Ontario recently opening its market for sports betting and iGaming to regulated private operators on April 4, 2022.

The deal grants theScore Bet, a subsidiary of Penn National Gaming (Nasdaq: PENN), exclusive national marketing rights that extend across all gaming categories including sports betting, casino, online casino, and fantasy sports. The Blue Jays and theScore Bet also plan to create a branded, premium, 365-days-a-year, flagship sports bar and restaurant at Rogers Centre that will serve as an entertainment hub and destination for fans.

The partnership also delivers new and exclusive in-stadium and digital offerings to Blue Jays fans and theScore Bet users through various sponsorship elements, including two immersive premium seating sections on the baselines, extensive in-stadium branding, in-game features, a host of team-related experiences, and designates theScore Bet as the presenting partner of the Jays Care 50/50 program.

“The fan experience is evolving and this monumental partnership with theScore Bet offers compelling new ways for sports enthusiasts to be a part of the game,” said Mark Shapiro, President & CEO, Toronto Blue Jays. “We are excited to be partnering with a Canadian company that operates at the highest level of the industry and understands our role in Toronto and Canada, to bring baseball to more fans nationwide.”

“theScore Bet is proudly Canadian and we are thrilled to make Canada’s baseball team our long-term partner,” said John Levy, CEO, theScore Bet. “This is a foundational partnership with a team and organization that is deeply embedded in our country’s sports culture. Teaming with the Blue Jays opens up exciting new exclusive marketing opportunities and brings theScore Bet even closer to a huge audience of passionate and engaged fans, both on-site at Rogers Centre and online across our platforms. With our combined loyal audiences and brand affinity in Ontario, we believe this deal will establish a new standard for team and gaming operator relationships as we pioneer innovative ways to experience and interact with the game.”

Levy continued, “We look forward to working with Mark, the partnerships team and the entire Blue Jays organization on what we know will be a mutually rewarding and successful partnership for many years to come.”

The Toronto Blue Jays and theScore Bet look forward to bringing these partnership touchpoints to life and creating innovative experiences for fans and customers throughout this historic partnership.

About theScore Bet

theScore Bet, a wholly owned subsidiary of Penn National Gaming (Nasdaq: PENN), is a natively built mobile Sportsbook and Casino product that launched in Ontario on April 4, 2022. Available on iOS and Android devices, theScore Bet delivers an immersive and holistic mobile sports betting experience, including a comprehensive range of pregame and in-play bet types across all major sports leagues and events. It uniquely integrates with the company’s flagship media app, theScore, to provide a suite of cutting-edge features that seamlessly bring media and betting together in one ecosystem. theScore Bet is regulated by the Alcohol+and+Gaming+Commission+of+Ontario and operates in Ontario pursuant to an operating agreement with iGaming+Ontario. theScore Bet is an RG+Check accredited operator, and is committed to making gaming safe and fun for its players.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220407005644/en/

You may also like :