Corporación América Airports Announces the Filing of its Annual Report on Form 20-F for Fiscal Year 2021

Corporación América Airports S.A. (NYSE: CAAP), (“CAAP” or the “Company”), the largest private sector airport operator in the world by number of airports, hereby announces that on April 6, 2022, the Company filed its annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021 (the “2021 Annual Report”) with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). The 2021 Annual Report can be accessed by visiting either the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov or the Company’s website at http%3A%2F%2Finvestors.corporacionamericaairports.com%2F.

About Corporación América Airports

Corporación América Airports acquires, develops and operates airport concessions. The Company is the largest private airport operator in the world based on the number of airports and the tenth largest based on passenger traffic. Currently, the Company operates 53 airports in 6 countries across Latin America and Europe (Argentina, Brazil, Uruguay, Ecuador, Armenia and Italy). In 2021, Corporación América Airports served 35.7 million passengers, 57.6% lower than the 84.2 million served prior to the pandemic, in 2019. The Company is listed on the New York Stock Exchange where it trades under the ticker “CAAP”. For more information, visit http%3A%2F%2Finvestors.corporacionamericaairports.com

