HIMALAYA TECHNOLOGIES TO GO EFFECTIVE; TARGETS M&A AND STRATEGIC INVESTMENTS

Chicago, IL, April 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Himalaya Technologies, Inc. p/k/a known as Homeland Resources Ltd. (US HMLA) is pleased to announce that its Form 10-12G A-4 has been accepted by the SEC and, as a result, its stock will go effective as a registered security allowing for electronic trading as OTC Pink current. The anticipated effectiveness is the culmination of several months of work with regulators providing disclosures to investors including multiple amendments. As a result, HMLA will be a fully reporting stock bypassing the unaudited alternative reporting requirements of the OTCMARKETS.



Himalaya Technologies has the following interests which, besides other planned acquisitions and investments under negotiation, support its plan to become a center for Health & Wellness:

100% of KANAB CORP. owner and operator of Kanab Club (https://www.kanab.club/), a health and wellness cannabis social network under design and being built to become a leading destination for cannabis information and community,

19.9% of GenBio, Inc. (https://genbioinc.com/), a biotechnology company specializing in the development of a completely new generation of more efficacious, less toxic, novel, and disruptive pipeline of medicines for the treatment of inflammatory conditions. Utilizing GenBio’s expertise in rare native extracts, management intends to launch the “FOMO CAN” that will be formulated to provide maximum immune support benefits (backed by science) nationwide to consumers.

19.9% of The Agrarian Group LLC (https://www.theagrariangroup.com/), a provider of digital intelligence software called “AgtechDi” designed from its granted patents to optimize the food supply chain by increasing food safety and profitability for growers who operate vertical farms, greenhouses, converted shipping containers, and other forms of controlled environment agriculture.



Said Vik Grover, CEO: “We worked hard since June 2021 to bring this vehicle current. It is time to leverage Himalaya for what we envision for its affiliate FOMO CORP. ( FOMC), to become “CMGI.2.0” and incubate, spin-out/off, and create value.”

About Himalaya Technologies, Inc.

Himalaya Technologies, Inc. (https://www.himalayatechnologies.com/) is a publicly traded company ( HMLA). At our core we acquire unique companies that drive shareholder value. We invest and provide expansion capital for companies and technologies in multiple sectors with a focus on health and wellness.

Forward Looking Statements

Statements in this press release about our future expectations, including without limitation, the likelihood that Himalaya Technologies will be able to meet minimum sales expectations, be successful and profitable in the market, bring significant value to HMLA’s stockholders, and leverage capital markets to execute its growth strategy, constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and as that term is defined in the Private Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties and are subject to change at any time, and our actual results could differ materially from expected results. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this statement or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law. HMLA’s business strategy described in this press release is subject to innumerable risks, most significantly, whether the Company is successful in securing adequate financing. Additionally, although the Company has announced letters of intent to acquire additional companies, there is absolutely no assurances that any such transactions will result in a completed acquisition. No information in this press release should be construed in any form, shape, or manner as an indication of the Company’s future revenues, financial condition, or stock price.

Contact:

Himalaya Technologies, Inc.

Madison Ryan

VP Investor Relations

(386) 287-6950

[email protected]

Follow us on social media: