J.D. Power Again Ranks Banner Bank Highest in the Northwest for Retail Customer Satisfaction

Banner Bank again ranked highest in the Northwest region for customer satisfaction, according to the just-released J.D. Power 2022 U.S. Retail Banking Satisfaction Study. This is the sixth time* in the past decade that Banner Bank has earned this recognition.

“It is an incredible honor to again receive this independent recognition by J.D. Power because it is based on the opinions of our clients,” said Mark Grescovich, President & CEO of Banner Bank. “This top ranking is a direct reflection of the caring, expert service our employees provide to our clients every day – including their extra efforts throughout the pandemic.”

The J.D. Power U.S. Retail Banking Satisfaction Study is the longest-running and most in-depth independent study of the retail banking customers available. From that data, J.D. Power publishes the highest-ranked banks in each of 15 regions across the U.S. This year, the study measured these seven factors, in order of weighting: Level of Trust, People, Banking How and When I Want, Account Offerings Meet Needs, Helping Save Time or Money, Digital Channels, and Resolving Problems.

regarding the 2022 U.S. Retail Banking Satisfaction Study. J.D. Power is a global leader in consumer insights, advisory services and data and analytics. Learn more about it at www.jdpower.com.

About Banner Bank

Banner Bank is a Washington-chartered commercial bank serving consumer and business clients in Washington, Oregon, California and Idaho. With more than $16.8 billion in assets, Banner Bank is part of Banner Corporation (NASDAQ: BANR). Visit Banner Bank at www.bannerbank.com.

*2012, 2013, 2017-2019, 2022

