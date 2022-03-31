Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Green Court Capital Management Ltd Buys ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc, ACM Research Inc, Sells Full Truck Alliance Co

Investment company Green Court Capital Management Ltd (Current Portfolio) buys ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc, ACM Research Inc, sells Full Truck Alliance Co during the 3-months ended 2022Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Green Court Capital Management Ltd. As of 2022Q1, Green Court Capital Management Ltd owns 2 stocks with a total value of $177 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
  • New Purchases: ZTO,
  • Added Positions: ACMR,
  • Sold Out: YMM,

These are the top 5 holdings of Green Court Capital Management Ltd
  1. ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc (ZTO) - 4,991,873 shares, 70.32% of the total portfolio. New Position
  2. ACM Research Inc (ACMR) - 2,545,725 shares, 29.68% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 21.00%
  3. Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd (YMM) - 0 shares, 0.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10000%
New Purchase: ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc (ZTO)

Green Court Capital Management Ltd initiated holding in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. The purchase prices were between $20.98 and $31.6, with an estimated average price of $28.31. The stock is now traded at around $25.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 70.32%. The holding were 4,991,873 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Added: ACM Research Inc (ACMR)

Green Court Capital Management Ltd added to a holding in ACM Research Inc by 21.00%. The purchase prices were between $15.36 and $29.83, with an estimated average price of $25.25. The stock is now traded at around $19.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.15%. The holding were 2,545,725 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Sold Out: Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd (YMM)

Green Court Capital Management Ltd sold out a holding in Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd. The sale prices were between $4.65 and $9.86, with an estimated average price of $8.11.



