Green Court Capital Management Ltd Buys ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc, ACM Research Inc, Sells Full Truck Alliance Co

- ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc (ZTO) - 4,991,873 shares, 70.32% of the total portfolio. New Position
- ACM Research Inc (ACMR) - 2,545,725 shares, 29.68% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 21.00%
- Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd (YMM) - 0 shares, 0.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10000%
Green Court Capital Management Ltd initiated holding in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. The purchase prices were between $20.98 and $31.6, with an estimated average price of $28.31. The stock is now traded at around $25.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 70.32%. The holding were 4,991,873 shares as of 2022-03-31.Added: ACM Research Inc (ACMR)
Green Court Capital Management Ltd added to a holding in ACM Research Inc by 21.00%. The purchase prices were between $15.36 and $29.83, with an estimated average price of $25.25. The stock is now traded at around $19.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.15%. The holding were 2,545,725 shares as of 2022-03-31.Sold Out: Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd (YMM)
Green Court Capital Management Ltd sold out a holding in Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd. The sale prices were between $4.65 and $9.86, with an estimated average price of $8.11.
