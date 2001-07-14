Asbury Automotive Group Schedules Release of First Quarter 2022 Financial Results

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE: ABG), one of the largest automotive retail and service companies in the U.S., announced that it will release its first quarter financial results before the market opens on April 28, 2022. Asbury will host a conference call later that day at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

The conference call will be simulcast live on the internet and can be accessed by logging onto www.asburyauto.com%2Fcompany%2Finvestor-relations. A replay will be available on this site for 30 days.

In addition, live audio of the call will be accessible to the public by calling (888) 221-3881 (domestic) or (646) 828-8193 (international); confirmation code – 2312348. Callers should dial in approximately 5 to 10 minutes before the call begins.

A conference call replay will be available two hours following the call for seven days and can be accessed by calling (888) 203-1112 (domestic) or (719) 457-0820 (international); passcode – 2312348.

