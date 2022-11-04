GPM Investments, LLC Partners with JDC to Support Ukrainian Refugees

RICHMOND, Va., April 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GPM Investments is teaming up with JDC, a leading global humanitarian organization, to raise funds to help alleviate the growing refugee crisis in Ukraine and neighboring countries. Millions of Ukrainians have already fled the country, a number expected to continue to rise. Those who remain in Ukraine are suffering due to the ongoing war and are also in need of assistance.



"We want to render immediate assistance to help those affected by the war in Ukraine,” said Arie Kotler, CEO. “JDC is already on the ground providing refugees with a wide variety of emergency support, including food and medical care, and I’m proud that our company and our customers can act now to assist with this urgent effort.”

From 4/11/2022 to 6/12/2022, GPM associates across all company-operated locations will sell pinups in donation amounts of $1, $5, and $10. Customers can also donate directly through www.jdc.org/UkraineSupport.

GPM is also partnering with its supplier community and raising additional dollars through their generosity. All proceeds will be matched dollar for dollar up to $1 million by a generous JDC donor.

All donations raised will be directly used to help Ukrainians of all faiths and backgrounds. GPM funds will support JDC’s provision of immediate relief to refugees and a special focus on medical care. Telemedicine solutions and medical equipment -- including the training of local medical staff in its use -- will be provided by JDC and its partners and then transferred to local hospitals and refugee camps for long-term care

“We are grateful to GPM Investments for their generous support of our efforts to aid refugees fleeing the conflict in Ukraine. This growing humanitarian disaster requires the kind of partnership we have developed to benefit thousands of refugees facing uncertain futures. Together, we’ll provide them urgent care and healing and, above all, deliver a critically needed sense of hope to those in despair,” said JDC CEO Ariel Zwang.

About JDC

JDC — the American Jewish Joint Distribution Committee or “The Joint” — is the leading Jewish humanitarian organization, working in 70 countries to lift lives and strengthen communities. We rescue Jews in danger, provide aid to vulnerable Jews, develop innovative solutions to Israel’s most complex social challenges, cultivate a Jewish future, and lead the Jewish community’s response to crises. For over 100 years, our work has put the timeless Jewish value of mutual responsibility into action, making JDC essential to the survival of millions of people and the advancement of Jewish life across the globe. For more information, please visit www.JDC.org.

About ARKO Corp. and GPM Investments, LLC

ARKO Corp. ( ARKO) owns 100% of GPM Investments, LLC and is one of the largest operators of convenience stores in the United States. Based in Richmond, VA, our highly recognizable family of community brands offers delicious prepared foods, beer, snacks, candy, hot and cold beverages, and multiple popular quick serve restaurant brands. Our high value fas REWARDS® loyalty program offers exclusive savings on merchandise and gas. We operate in three reportable segments: retail, which includes convenience stores selling fuel products and other merchandise to retail customers; wholesale, which supplies fuel to independent dealers and consignment agents; and GPM Petroleum, which sells and supplies fuel to our retail and wholesale sites. To learn more about GPM stores, visit: www.gpminvestments.com. To learn more about ARKO, visit: www.arkocorp.com.

Media Contact

Andrew Petro

Matter on behalf of ARKO

(978) 518-4531

[email protected]



