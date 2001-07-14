LSI Industries Expands Presence in QSR Market

LSI Industries Inc. (Nasdaq: LYTS) announced today that it has expanded its presence in the quick service restaurant (QSR) market by partnering with one of the nation's largest brands focused on the chicken segment. With over 2,500 restaurants worldwide, domestic orders for digital menu board systems will be sourced from LSI as the preferred partner in this latest expansion. This growth includes drive-thru systems as well as those in the store’s interior.

This most recent award builds on LSI’s successful growth efforts in the QSR market segment. In addition to designing and manufacturing the menu boards to specification, LSI choreographs the large-scale installations across the United States and provides ongoing maintenance as part of its ADAPT Program Implementation. With a focus on QSR, grocery stores, refueling and convenience stores, ADAPT provides comprehensive project management for complex, multi-site construction, engineering and branding projects, as well as content management, ensuring alignment with a client’s corporate identity standards, fostering longer term recurring relationships.

“Our broad range of products and services distinguishes LSI from its competitors, giving our clients the confidence that they can rely on us without having to manage multiple suppliers. The success of our recent programs demonstrates the value we provide and the trust we cultivate within this market,” said James A. Clark, President and CEO of LSI Industries. “We don’t simply manufacture a product for our clients and ship it out the door; we are a true partner to them, from concept through installation, and they come back to us for our expertise and reliability.”

As an essential part of its core business, LSI continues to expand its presence in the QSR market, providing comprehensive lighting, graphics, digital signage, and display and menu board solutions. LSI brings a fresh approach to QSR companies looking to build brand equity and provide an enhanced experience for their discerning customers.

About LSI Industries

Headquartered in Greater Cincinnati, LSI is a publicly held company traded on the NASDAQ Stock Exchange under the symbol LYTS. The Company manufactures non-residential lighting and display solutions. Non-residential lighting consists of high-performance, American-made lighting solutions. The Company’s strength in outdoor lighting applications creates opportunities to introduce additional solutions to its valued customers. Display solutions consist of graphics solutions, digital signage, and technically advanced food display equipment for strategic vertical markets. LSI’s team of internal specialists also provide comprehensive project management services in support of large-scale product rollouts. The Company employs approximately 1,400 people at 11 manufacturing plants in the U.S. and Canada. Additional information about LSI is available at www.lsicorp.com.

