BTU Option Grant

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / April 12, 2022 / BTU METALS CORP. ("BTU" or the "Company") (TSX.V:BTU)(BTUMF:OTCQB) announces it has granted a total of 4,750,000 stock options to directors, officers and consultants of the company exercisable at a price of $0.09 per share for a period of three years from the date of grant. The options have been granted in accordance with the company's stock option plan.

