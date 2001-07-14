PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Announces Date for 2022 Annual Meeting of Shareholders

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE: PMT) today announced that it will hold its 2022 Annual Meeting of Shareholders at 11:00 a.m. Pacific Time on Wednesday, June 1, 2022 virtually by means of a live webcast. Shareholders of record as of the close of business on April 5, 2022 are entitled to receive notice of, to attend, and to vote at the virtual annual meeting.

Shareholders who wish to participate can visit www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com%2FPMT2022 and enter the 16-digit control number included on the proxy card, voting instruction form, notice of internet availability of proxy materials or previously received email. Shareholders also will have the ability to submit questions in advance of the virtual annual meeting as described in our definitive proxy statement filed with the SEC on April 13, 2022.

Whether or not shareholders plan to attend the virtual annual meeting, we strongly encourage you to select one of the methods described in the proxy materials to vote and submit your proxies in advance of the virtual annual meeting.

About PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust is a mortgage real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests primarily in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets. PMT is externally managed by PNMAC Capital Management, LLC, a wholly-owned subsidiary of PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE: PFSI). Additional information about PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust is available at www.PennyMac-REIT.com.

