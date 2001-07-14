Intertek Designated as an Accredited Test Lab by the Treestand Manufacturer's Association

Intertek, a Total Quality Assurance provider to industries worldwide, has been designated as an accredited third-party testing lab by the Treestand Manufacturer’s Association, a nonprofit trade association that devotes its resources to promoting the safety of treestands, elevated platforms secured to trees that are used by hunters to gain a better vantage point. Intertek’s Cortland, N.Y., lab is one of two labs designated for the testing of treestands, harnesses, and hunting saddles.

In addition to promoting treestand safety, a common goal of the Treestand Manufacturer’s Association is to develop performance standards, test methods, best practices, and terminology. Intertek was chosen as a designated testing partner based on its Life Safety & Security group’s ASTM safety standards accreditation and the evaluation of treestands used for hunting. As a member of the Treestand Manufacturer’s Association Professional Service Class and the ASTM F08.18 Subcommittee for Treestands, Intertek is a leader in the area of testing and certification for fall protection equipment to ensure compliance with recognized performance standards.

“Intertek’s Life Safety & Security solutions go beyond safety and performance testing,” explained Jason Allen, Technical Innovation Manager & Technical Lead for PPE at Intertek. “We often partner with key associations like the Treestand Manufacturer’s Association to help to advance and promote life safety and security in specific markets. Intertek’s designation as an accredited testing provider for the Treestand Manufacturer’s Association furthers this endeavor and reinforces our position as a resource to the industry and to our customers.”

Intertek provides rigorous evaluations and expansive testing capabilities to deliver assurance that, even under the most stressful or hazardous conditions, personal protective equipment will provide sustained protection. The company’s industry-leading PPE testing services yield third-party test reports accepted by the Safety Equipment Institute (SEI) for a wide array of standards, assuring customers that a product meets performance and industry requirements. For more, visit: http%3A%2F%2Fwww.intertek.com%2Flife-safety%2Fppe%2F

ABOUT INTERTEK

