Kathy Hopinkah Hannan Joins Carpenter Technology's Board of Directors

PHILADELPHIA, April 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Carpenter Technology Corporation (: CRS) announced today that Kathy Hopinkah Hannan has been appointed to the Company’s Board of Directors, effective immediately.



Ms. Hannan is a former partner with KPMG, where she held several global leadership roles during her distinguished 30-year career. Her roles included Global Lead Partner & National Managing Partner for Diversity & Corporate Responsibility, Vice Chairman of Human Resources, and as a leader in KPMG’s tax practice. In addition, she served on KPMG’s U.S. and Americas Management Committees and as a member of the Board of Trustees of The KPMG Foundation. Ms. Hannan currently serves on the Boards of Otis Worldwide Corporation and Annaly Capital Management. She also serves on the Board of Trustees of the Smithsonian National Museum of the American Indian (NMAI).

Ms. Hannan holds a bachelor’s degree in Accounting from Loras College, and a PhD in Leadership/Ethics from Benedictine University. She is a certified public accountant.

“We welcome Kathy to Carpenter Technology’s Board of Directors. Kathy brings over 30 years of leadership and finance experience and we are confident that she will be a significant benefit to Carpenter Technology as we continue to grow our business,” said Martin Inglis, Chairman of the Board of Directors.

