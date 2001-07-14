Arcosa, Inc. Announces Timing of First Quarter 2022 Earnings Release and Conference Call

Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE: ACA) (“Arcosa” or the “Company”), a provider of infrastructure-related products and solutions, today announced that it will release results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022 after markets close on Thursday, April 28, 2022.

The Company will host an earnings call to discuss the results at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time on Friday, April 29, 2022. The call can be accessed as follows:

Webcast and slide presentation: https%3A%2F%2Fir.arcosa.com The slides will be available for download in advance of the call Dial in: Domestic 800-459-5343 International 203-518-9553 Conference ID ARCOSA Passcode 389417

A recording of the conference call will be available through 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time on May 13, 2022 by dialing 800-925-9627 for domestic callers and 402-220-5390 for international callers. A replay will also be available for one year on the Company’s website at https%3A%2F%2Fir.arcosa.com%2Fnews-events%2Fevents-presentations.

About Arcosa

Arcosa, Inc., headquartered in Dallas, Texas, is a provider of infrastructure-related products and solutions with leading positions in construction, engineered structures, and transportation markets. Arcosa reports its financial results in three principal business segments: the Construction Products segment, the Engineered Structures segment, and the Transportation Products segment. For more information, visit www.arcosa.com.

