Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. to Participate in Burkenroad Reports Investment Conference

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ: CALM) today announced that management will participate in the 25th Annual Burkenroad Reports Investment Conference hosted by Tulane University’s Freeman School of Businesson Friday, April 29, 2022, at The Westin Hotel Canal Place, New Orleans, Louisiana.

The presentation by Dolph Baker, chairman and chief executive officer, and Max Bowman, vice president and chief financial officer, will begin at approximately 10:00 a.m. Central Time on Friday, April 29, 2022. A supporting slide presentation will be available at calmainefoods.com%2Finvestors under Events and Presentations. The event is free and open to the public. To obtain the conference agenda and register, please visitwww.burkenroad.org.

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. is primarily engaged in the production, grading, packing, marketing and sale of fresh shell eggs, including conventional, cage-free, organic, pasture-raised, free-range and nutritionally enhanced eggs. The Company, which is headquartered in Ridgeland, Mississippi, is the largest producer and distributor of fresh shell eggs in the United States and sells the majority of its shell eggs in states across the southwestern, southeastern, mid-western and mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

