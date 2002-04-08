Aspen Group, Inc. to Participate in the B. Riley 22nd Annual Institutional Investor Conference on May 25, 2022

NEW YORK, April 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aspen Group, Inc. ("AGI") ( ASPU), an education technology holding company, today announced that Michael Mathews, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, and Matt LaVay, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in the B. Riley 22nd Annual Institutional Investor Conference being held at The Beverly Hilton Hotel, located in Beverly Hills, California on May 24 – 26, 2022.



Aspen Group will conduct one-on-one meetings on Wednesday, May 25th and host a fireside chat the same day.

For more information about the conference, or to schedule a meeting with the Company, please contact your representative or email the event organizers at [email protected]

About Aspen Group, Inc.

Aspen Group, Inc. is an education technology holding company that leverages its infrastructure and expertise to allow its two universities, Aspen University and United States University, to deliver on the vision of making college affordable again. For more information, visit www.aspu.com.

Contact Information:

Hayden IR

Kimberly Rogers

(385) 831-7337

[email protected]