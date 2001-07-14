Enpro Announces Date for First Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call

EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE: NPO) will release financial results for the first quarter of 2022 on Monday, May 2, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time. Eric Vaillancourt, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Milt Childress, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will review the company’s performance.

The conference call will be webcast live and can also be accessed via phone at 1-877-407-0832, using the access code 13714141 approximately 10 minutes before the call is scheduled to begin. Our first quarter 2022 financial results, a webcast of the conference call, and the accompanying slide presentation will be available on the company’s website, http%3A%2F%2Fwww.enproindustries.com.

About Enpro

Enpro is an industrial technology company focused on unique applications across many end-markets, including semiconductor, photonics, industrial process, aerospace, food and pharma and life sciences. For more information about Enpro, visit the company’s website at http%3A%2F%2Fwww.enproindustries.com.

