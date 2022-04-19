01 Communique Provides an Update on the Upcoming Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / April 19, 2022 / 01 Communique Laboratory Inc. ( TSXV:ONE, Financial) (OTCQB:OONEF) (the "Company") announced today that in light of the continued concern over the spreading of the Covid virus, the Company's Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders scheduled to be held on April 27, 2022 at 4:15 p.m. (Toronto time) at the Company's offices will have attendance restricted. Shareholders are encouraged to vote by proxy in advance of the meeting in the event that their in-person attendance is not able to be accommodated. Given the limited ability to attend the meeting in person the Company will provide access to the meeting via the below Zoom access code/numbers. Shareholders will be able to listen to the proceedings at the meeting but will not be able to vote through the Zoom link or conference numbers.

Following the formal portion of the meeting, Andrew Cheung, the Company's President and CEO, will report on the growth attained in 2021 as well as the plans for continued growth in 2022 and beyond.

We invite you to join at:

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89726877389?pwd=djc2cDBZZE11OXA3ZEFFSTR6anhPUT09

Password: 2022AGM

Phone only:

US: +1 312 626 6799 or +1 646 558 8656 or +1 669 900 9128 or +1 253 215 8782

Canada: +1 438 809 7799 or +1 587 328 1099 or +1 647 374 4685 or +1 778 907 2071

Webinar ID: 897 2687 7389

Passcode: 5331363

International numbers available: https://us02web.zoom.us/u/kembrghklV

The Company encourages any shareholders who have not yet voted to do so by using the form of proxy or voting instruction form sent to shareholders in connection with the meeting. Proxies must be received by close of business on April 25, 2022 to be included in the results. Shareholders have been asked to fix the number of directors at four, elect directors, appoint the auditors and authorize the board to fix the auditors' remuneration and ratify the Company's stock option plan. The materials for the meeting were previously mailed to shareholders of record at the close of business on March 17, 2022 and are available for review under the Company's profile on www.sedar.com. We hope that taking this action will help us keep our shareholders, employees and the public safe during this challenging time. We thank you for your understanding and look forward to welcoming you again in person at our 2023 Annual Meeting.

About 01 Communique

Established in 1992, 01 Communique ( TSXV:ONE, Financial) (OTCQB:OONEF) has always been at the forefront of technology. The Company's cyber security business unit focuses on post-quantum cybersecurity with the development of its IronCAP™ technology. IronCAP™'s cryptographic system is an advanced Goppa code-based post-quantum cryptographic technology that can be implemented on classical computer systems as we know them today while at the same time can also safeguard against attacks in the future post-quantum world of computing. The Company's IronCAP™ technology is protected in the U.S.A. by its patent #11,271,715. The Company's remote access business unit provides its customers with a suite of secure remote access services and products under its I'm InTouch and I'm OnCall product offerings. The remote access offerings are protected in the U.S.A. by its patents #6,928,479 / #6,938,076 / #8,234,701; in Canada by its patents #2,309,398 / #2,524,039 and in Japan by its patent #4,875,094. For more information, visit the Company's web site at www.ironcap.ca and www.01com.com.

INVESTOR CONTACT:

Brian Stringer

Chief Financial Officer

01 Communique

(905) 795-2888 x204

[email protected]

