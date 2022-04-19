Sparta Signs ZAGMotoX for Its iMobile App

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / April 19, 2022 / Sparta Commercial Services, Inc. (OTC PINK:SRCO) ("Sparta" or "the Company"), announces that ZAGMotoX, a leader in direct marketing of powersports OEM parts and gear, chose Sparta's iMobileApp to enable their customers to easily find and purchase a broad selection of aftermarket parts and accessories.

Eric Wade, Parts Manager for ZAGMotoX, commented, "We knew we needed a mobile app for our customers, and after the knowledge and expertise that we received from iMobileApp I knew we made the right choice. They were very professional and easy to deal with!"

The app is available and can be viewed at https://imobileapp.com/mobile-app-gallery/zagmotox/.

Anthony Havens, Sparta's CEO, said, "ZAGMotoX contacted iMobileApp when they were considering their options, and we were proud to be chosen to provide a useful tool for their on-line business."

To learn more about iMobileApp, please visit http://imobileapp.com/.

About Sparta Commercial Services Inc.

Sparta Commercial Services, Inc., ( www.spartacommercial.com ), was founded in 2004 and is the parent company of three subsidiaries: iMobile Solutions, Inc., New World Health Brands, Inc. and Sparta Crypto, Inc., offering a variety of products and services.

Sparta's Municipal Financing Division ( www.spartamunicipal.com ) offers and administers a specialized municipal financing program for local and state agencies with jurisdictions seeking a better way to finance their growing essential equipment needs such as police motorcycles and cruisers, EMS equipment and busses, and any type of equipment a municipality requires.

iMobile Solutions, Inc., via its iMobileApp product ( www.imobileapp.com ), develops and services custom mobile apps for a wide range of businesses including restaurants, liquor stores, racetracks, and clubs; as well as vehicle dealerships including Harley-Davidson® and John Deere. Other mobile communications products offered include website design, development, hosting and SEO services, and a text messaging and alert service.

Other products offerings of iMobile Solutions, Inc. include comprehensive vehicle title history reports for motorcycles (www.cyclechex.com), recreational vehicles (www.rvchex.com) and heavy duty trucks (www.truckchex.com). The reports have been purchased in all 50 states and 61 other countries, and viewed by potential customers in over 125 countries.

New World Health Brands, Inc. offers offer a full array of wellness products such as supplements including Zinc, Magnesium, Boron, Iodine, Beetroot Extract, and more on its B to C website ( www.newworldhealthbrands.com ) as well as hemp-derived CBD products that include oils, topicals, capsules, tablets, and pet tinctures ( www.newworldhealthcbd.com ).

Sparta Crypto, Inc. has launched its first product, SpartaPayIQTM (www.SpartaPayIQ.com), a payment gateway that allows businesses to accept cryptocurrencies, and has another product in development that will be formally announced at launch.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Such statements are valid only as of today and we disclaim any obligation to update this information. Actual results may differ significantly from management's expectations. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that include, among others, risks related to potential future losses, competition, financing and commercial agreements and strategic alliances, seasonality, potential fluctuations in operating results and rate of growth, management of potential growth, system interruption, consumer and industry trends, limited operating history, and government regulation. In light of the significant uncertainties inherent in the forward-looking statements included herein, the inclusion of such information should not be regarded as a representation by the Company or any other person that the objectives and plans of the Company will be achieved. Further information regarding these and other risks is described from time to time in the Company's filings with the SEC, which are available on its website at: http://www.sec.gov.

