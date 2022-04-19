Algodon Fine Wines Added to Southern Glazer's Wines and Spirits Portfolio

Argentine Wine Brand Continues U.S. Rollout of Its Wines With Distribution in the State of Florida

MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / APRIL 19, 2022 / Gaucho Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VINO), a company that includes a growing collection of e-commerce platforms with a concentration on fine wines, luxury real estate, and leather goods & accessories, today announced the addition of Southern Glazer's Wines and Spirits to their wine distribution network of Algodon Fine Wines.

Southern Glazer's Wines and Spirits' Signature Luxury Wine & Spirits Division is a distribution platform designed to introduce hand-picked and curated fine wines to their customer base.

"We're thrilled to announce this addition to our ambassador initiative for Algodon's further wine distribution in the United States" said Scott Mathis, Algodon Fine Wine's CEO & Chairman. "Southern Glazer's is a highly respected distribution network with a curated collection of excellent products. Our team is very excited about this new initiative and what it means to Algodon Fine Wine's reach and sales, as we continue to grow our brand."

Southern Glazer's is the latest addition to the distinct network of Algodon Fine Wines retailers and distributors; including Seaview Distribution NY, 3J Imports NJ, Vinporter E-Commerce, Sherry-Lehmann NY, Spec's TX, Le Boutellier CA, The Noble Grape IL, as well as Vivino E-Commerce.

About Algodon Fine Wines

Algodon Fine Wines are produced at Algodon Wine Estates, a boutique Mendoza winery located in the beautiful foothills of the Sierra Pintadas, in the southernmost region of Argentina's wine capital. Fed by the purest meltwater from the glacial Andes, our 325 acres of vines go back as far as 1946 and produce exceptional fruit on sandy and clay loam. Algodon is one of the only wineries in Argentina that creates wines through a process called microvinification. This process is completed entirely by hand, by our passionate winemaker Mauro Nosenzo, who is assisted by Master of Wine Anthony Foster. Brought together by Scott Mathis and his partners, Algodon Wine Estates' renowned winemakers bring decades of experience, as well as craftsmanship and tradition that have been passed down for generations. Each of our small-batch wines blend the best of those Old World techniques with modern wine-making technology and sustainable, eco-friendly practices to create unparalleled New World varietals. Algodon Fine Wines is wholly owned by Gaucho Group Holdings, Inc. (gauchoholdings.com), which crafts luxury experiences, properties and products the celebrate the vibrant and distinctive Argentinian lifestyle. To learn more, visit algodonfinewines.com. To purchase wines in Argentina, please visit AlgodonWines.com.ar.

About Gaucho Group Holdings, Inc.

For more than ten years, Gaucho Group Holdings, Inc.'s (gauchoholdings.com) mission has been to source and develop opportunities in Argentina's undervalued luxury real estate and consumer marketplace. Our company has positioned itself to take advantage of the continued and fast growth of global e-commerce across multiple market sectors, with the goal of becoming a leader in diversified luxury goods and experiences in sought after lifestyle industries and retail landscapes. With a concentration on fine wines (algodonfinewines.com & algodonwines.com.ar), hospitality (algodonhotels.com), and luxury real estate (algodonwineestates.com) associated with our proprietary Algodon brand, as well as the leather goods, ready-to-wear and accessories of the fashion brand Gaucho - Buenos Aires™ (gaucho.com), these are the luxury brands in which Argentina finds its contemporary expression.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements other than statements of historical facts included in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements and are not guarantees of future performance, condition or results and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including those described from time to time in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and elsewhere. The Company undertakes no duty to update any forward-looking statement made herein. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release.

Media Relations:

Gaucho Group Holdings, Inc.

Rick Stear

Director of Marketing

212.739.7669

[email protected]

Investor Relations:

John McNamara

917-658-2602

[email protected]

