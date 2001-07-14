PG&E Pays Property Tax and Franchise Fee Payments to Cities, Counties to Help Fund Local Schools, Public Health, Public Safety

Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E), which serves more than 16 million Californians, is paying property taxes and franchise fees of over $464 million this spring to the 50 counties, 246 local cities and one district where it owns and operates gas and electric infrastructure.

“Property tax and franchise fee payments are one of the many important ways PG&E helps drive our hometown economies and support essential public services like education and public safety. These payments reflect the substantial local investments we are making in our gas and electric infrastructure to create a safer and more reliable system and to better mitigate against wildfire risk,” said Chris Foster, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer for PG&E.

On April 12, PG&E paid property taxes of more than $310 million to the 50 counties in which it owns property. The payment covers the period from January 1 to June 30, 2022. Total payments for the tax year of July 1, 2021, to June 30, 2022, are more than $621 million. This is an increase of $84 million more than the prior tax year.

PG&E pays franchise fees to cities and counties for the use of public streets for its gas and electric facilities. The energy company completed payments on April 15.

PG&E’s franchise fee payments totaled nearly $154 million – nearly $106 million for electric service and more than $47 million for natural gas service. This is an increase of over $15 million from the prior year.

PG&E supports the communities it serves in a variety of ways. In 2021, PG&E and the PG&E Corporation Foundation contributed %2423+million+to+communities throughout Northern and Central California to enhance educational opportunities, preserve the environment, and support economic vitality and emergency preparedness. This included more than $1 million in relief to communities and small businesses for COVID 19 impacts. PG&E employees provide volunteer services in their local communities. The company also offers a broad spectrum of economic+development+services to help local businesses grow.

PG&E’s Second Installment of Property Taxes Paid on April 11, 2022

Alameda - $39,173,605

Alpine - $86,777

Amador - $1,288,405

Butte - $6,415,167

Calaveras - $1,391,602

Colusa - $4,471,246

Contra Costa - $23,764,492

El Dorado - $2,204,039

Fresno - $21,143,559

Glenn - $1,131,060

Humboldt - $5,368,088

Kern - $11,198,327

Kings - $1,964,772

Lake - $1,101,814

Lassen - $67,314

Madera - $2,946,421

Marin - $5,880,776

Mariposa - $389,784

Mendocino - $2,220,860

Merced - $4,848,364

Modoc - $240,912

Monterey - $4,833,954

Napa - $4,893,029

Nevada - $1,722,089

Placer - $7,521,579

Plumas - $2,937,972

Sacramento - $8,542,713

San Benito - $947,500

San Bernardino - $1,803,434

San Diego - $864

San Francisco - $16,328,296

San Joaquin - $15,336,683

San Luis Obispo - $8,645,580

San Mateo - $17,380,941

Santa Barbara - $1,414,425

Santa Clara - $38,716,789

Santa Cruz - $2,487,566

Shasta - $7,289,376

Sierra - $163,908

Siskiyou - $107,691

Solano - $7,770,183

Sonoma - $10,623,581

Stanislaus - $3,254,843

Sutter - $1,673,284

Tehama - $1,831,363

Trinity - $239,288

Tulare - $702,334

Tuolumne - $1,116,036

Yolo - $3,362,125

Yuba - $1,805,813

Total payments -- $310,750,621.04

