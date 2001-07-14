Chimera Investment Corporation Announces Date of First Quarter 2022 Financial Results and Conference Call

Chimera Investment Corporation (NYSE: CIM) (the "Company") announced today that it plans to release its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31,2022 on Thursday, May 5,2022 prior to 7:00 a.m. EDT. The Company will conduct a conference call and audio webcast to discuss the results on Thursday, May 5,2022 at 8:30 a.m. EDT.

Call-in Number: U.S. Toll Free (866) 682-6100 International (862) 298-0702 Conference ID 13729317 Webcast https%3A%2F%2Fwww.chimerareit.com%2Fwebsites%2Fchimera%2FEnglish%2F5200%2Fevents.html The call will be recorded and the replay will be made available on our Company website for twelve months until May 5, 2023. The replay will also be available via the following dial-in information for two weeks until May 20, 2022: Conference Call Replay: U.S. Toll Free (877) 660-6853 International (201) 612-7415 Conference ID 13729317

About Chimera Investment Corporation

We are a publicly traded REIT that is primarily engaged in the business of investing directly or indirectly through our subsidiaries, on a leveraged basis, in a diversified portfolio of real estate assets, including mortgage loans, Agency RMBS, Non-Agency RMBS, Agency CMBS, and other real estate assets.

