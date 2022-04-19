Aduro Engages Rally for Specialized Engineering and Construction Management

SARNIA, ON / ACCESSWIRE / April 19, 2022 / Aduro Clean Technologies Inc. (‘Aduro' or the ‘Company') (CSE:ACT)(OTCQB:ACTHF)(FSE:9D50), a Canadian developer of patented water-based technologies to chemically recycle plastics and transform heavy crude and renewable oils into new-era resources and higher-value fuels, is pleased to announce that it has entered into contracts with Rally Engineering (‘Rally') that encompass the provision of a comprehensive range of services across safety, engineering, procurement, fabrication management, and project management.

Rally is a mid-sized multi-discipline EPCM consulting organization

As Aduro scales from laboratory to continuous process implementation of the HydrochemolyticTM plastics recycling process, Rally has been engaged to supply key project management and engineering services. This will ensure that the final design exceeds industry safety standards and incorporates best engineering practices while meeting project budget and schedule goals. Key elements of the contracts include overall project management, engineering support, HAZOP analysis, HSE Documentation, and update. Rally's expertise in delivering pilot-scale projects fulfills a crucial element of Aduro's commercialization plan. This allows for faster execution and delivery of vital engineering and safety infrastructure, enabling Aduro to deliver on its commitment to bringing disruptive technologies to market in a timely manner. Rally's experienced team also being in the Sarnia area complements Aduro's process team and allows for the day-to-day coordination needed for driving project efficiencies.

Aduro continues to engage with potential partners in North America and Europe with the goal of building a strong network of specialized engineering teams with advanced experiences and cutting-edge know-how to accelerate the path to commercialization. The addition of Rally is an extension of our plans to build this strong network of specialized engineering and construction management partners.

Aduro COO, Gene Cammack: "As we looked at possible partners for scaling our continuous process design, Rally emerged based on their reputation for high quality, local expertise, and tight project controls. We are excited to be working with Rally as we make this critical step in commercializing our Hydrochemolytic Technology Platform."

"We're thrilled and grateful for the opportunity to support Aduro in the development of this important chemical recycling technology." said Paul Croft, Rally Manager Projects Eastern Region "Rally recognizes the growing importance of the bioeconomy and renewable sectors and has made significant investments in this area over the past 5 years. We have developed a fit-for-purpose solution to help companies from bench-scale testing through full-scale up and commercial facilities. Capitalizing on our unique partnerships with vendors, fabricators, and constructors allows us to offer effective solutions to our customers. We are excited to put our expertise to work with Aduro in advancing their next-generation HydrochemolyticTM platform".

About Rally Engineering

Rally Engineering is a mid-sized, 100% Canadian-owned full-service multi-discipline EPCM consulting engineering firm with a reputation for working cooperatively with our clients to execute challenging brownfield and greenfield industrial projects safely, on time, and on budget, while maintaining industry and client quality standards. We are a mid-sized multi-discipline EPCM consulting organization with over 250 personnel working in the refining, petrochemical, pipelines, biofuels, oil sands, metals refining, fertilizer, and pulp and paper industries. We have four office locations: our Head Office in Sherwood Park, Alberta, and satellite offices in St. John, New Brunswick; Sarnia, Ontario; and Calgary, Alberta providing professional services across Canada and the USA.

About Aduro Clean Technologies

Aduro Clean Technologies is a developer of patented water-based technologies to chemically recycle waste plastics; convert heavy crude and bitumen into lighter, more valuable oil; and transform renewable oils into higher-value fuels or renewable chemicals. The Company's Hydrochemolytic™ technology activates unique properties of water in a chemistry platform that operates at relatively low temperatures and cost, a game-changing approach that converts low-value feedstocks into 21st-century resources. With funding and support from Bioindustrial Innovation Canada, the company has developed a pre-pilot reactor system to upgrade heavy petroleum into lighter oil.

Forward-Looking Statements

