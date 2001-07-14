FARFETCH Unveils Beauty Portfolio

FARFETCH Limited (NYSE: FTCH, the “Company” or “FARFETCH”), the leading global platform for the luxury fashion industry, today announced the launch of Beauty across FARFETCH companies, Browns, Farfetch.com and Off-White™. This follows the acquisition of luxury beauty retailer, Violet Grey earlier this year which brings industry expertise as well as a curated selection to be offered on Farfetch.com, and expands the beauty curator’s reach to extend to FARFETCH’s global customer base.

Farfetch.com, Browns and Off-White™ will launch Beauty simultaneously with their own unique propositions. The launch of Beauty on Farfetch.com will enable FARFETCH to offer its informed and engaged customers a curated selection of the industry’s most sought-after products, bringing together iconic global brands and indie brands to transform the beauty retail experience, creating an environment that offers beauty beyond boundaries.

FARFETCH’s expansion into Beauty provides an opportunity to target the growing global Luxury Beauty market, estimated to be almost $USD 69 billion and the second largest category within the global Personal Luxury market, after Leather Goods, and ahead of Apparel1.

Together with Violet Grey, Browns and Off-White™, Farfetch.com will provide a curated edit of the best luxury beauty products to serve customers across ages, races, cultures, and genders in an ‘Only on FARFETCH’ way.

As a Marketplace, FARFETCH is uniquely positioned to be able to offer multiple points of view and voices in this important category led by the FARFETCH Beauty Global Collective, featuring Founder of Violet Grey, Cassandra Grey, Erin Parsons, Isamaya Ffrench, Jawara, Mia Kong, Dr. Michelle Henry, Michelle Wong, Nico Hiraga, and Violet Chachki. Through a dynamic community-led approach, FARFETCH Beauty offers customers an immersive crossover between fashion and beauty, leveraging the platform's innovation capabilities to offer exciting features for customers such as virtual try-on for the makeup category.

BROWNS

With this expansion into beauty, Browns takes its community on a beauty journey that’s as unique as its renowned fashion offering. As with the luxury retailer’s celebrated approach to fashion, Browns Beauty is all about the edit, with products from the best in beauty—from the established to the emerging—selected on account of their conscious, clean, iconic, inclusive or innovative credentials.

Browns Beauty will be brought to life through quarterly themes, which will be explored in a 360-degree manner both on- and offline; always inspiring, unquestionably memorable, and distinctly Browns. For launch, ‘Big Little Rituals’ celebrates the theme of community, joining forces with the newly-established Browns Beauty Community—an eclectic, creative beauty network comprising talent from across the beauty industry and beyond.

The Beauty Pod, a consistent location for beauty in Browns East, will be home to a regularly-rotating edit of the best in beauty, seamlessly blended to promote discovery and inspire trial. With world-class customer service from brand neutral Beauty Specialists, customers can expect personalised advice and perfectly tailored product recommendations from true beauty experts in-store and through email and live video chat. In addition, Browns East and Browns Brook Street will each play home to highly curated in-store experiences and residencies with niche and cult beauty experts, with treatments specially curated for Browns.

OFF-WHITE™

Off-White™ “Paperwork” is a beauty collection (re)imagined as an innovative toolkit designed to celebrate diversity and inspire self-expression; it invites all human beings to amplify their individuality and celebrate their potential, employing playful technology and a non-conformist ethos to empower personal expression, pushing everyone to expand its potential beyond traditional beauty.

Off-White™ “Paperwork” will launch with Solution, a collection of four genderless fragrances that introduce the revolution, initiating a playful and progressive dialogue.

Discover Beauty at FARFETCH, Browns and Off-White from April 20, 2022.

About FARFETCH

FARFETCH Limited is the leading global platform for the luxury fashion industry. Founded in 2007 by José Neves for the love of fashion, and launched in 2008, FARFETCH began as an e-commerce marketplace for luxury boutiques around the world. Today the FARFETCH Marketplace connects customers in over 190 countries and territories with items from more than 50 countries and over 1,400 of the world’s best brands, boutiques and department stores, delivering a truly unique shopping experience and access to the most extensive selection of luxury on a single platform. FARFETCH’s additional businesses include Browns and Stadium Goods, which offer luxury products to consumers, and New Guards Group, a platform for the development of global fashion brands. FARFETCH offers its broad range of consumer-facing channels and enterprise level solutions to the luxury industry under its Luxury New Retail initiative. The Luxury New Retail initiative also encompasses FARFETCH Platform Solutions, which services enterprise clients with e-commerce and technology capabilities, and Future Retail, which develops innovations such as our Connected Retail solutions.

About Browns

Browns has been a beacon of emerging and established design in London since it first opened its doors in 1970, coming at a time when there were no luxury multi-brand boutiques in the UK. Founded by Joan Burstein affectionately known as Mrs B, Browns introduced some of the most prolific design talents and brands to the UK including Ralph Lauren, Calvin Klein and Jil Sander championing them in a way that no one else could. Today Browns, led by Chair Holli Rogers and MD Paul Brennan, under the guidance of Farfetch who bought and invested in Browns in 2015, the retailer is on a journey to be the luxury shopping experience of the future. In 2021, Browns launched their new flagship Browns Brook Street cementing Browns as a purveyor of experiential retail, celebrating innovation and translating the brands pioneering spirit into new and exciting retail concepts that place emphasis on fashion, technology and the power of personal service. The new Mayfair flagship sits alongside Browns East on Club Row, Shoreditch. Visit Browns at+brownsfashion.com or via the Browns Fashion App and follow us at @brownsfashion on Instagram.

About Off-White c/o Virgil Abloh™

Established in 2013, Off-White™ is defining the grey area between black and white as a color.

Under the brand name, seasonal collections of men’s and women’s clothing, objects, furniture and publications are articulating a current culture vision. Collections embedded in a recurrent back story with an emphasis on creating garments that have an identity by design. With a design studio based in Milan, Italy the label harnesses the history and craftsmanship within the country yet offers a global perspective in terms of design and trends. With a clear vision of splicing the reality of how clothes are worn and the artistic expression of high-fashion, creative director and designer Virgil Abloh explored concepts in the realm of youth culture in the contemporary context.

For more information, please visit+www.farfetchinvestors.com.

1 Bain Altagamma Luxury Study 20th Edition, November 2021. 2021E global market size for Luxury Beauty: €60B ($68.9B using USD/EUR exchange rate as of 11 November when the report was published

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220420005522/en/