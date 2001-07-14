Gibraltar to Announce First Quarter 2022 Financial Results on May 4

Gibraltar+Industries%2C+Inc. (Nasdaq: ROCK), a leading manufacturer and provider of products and services for the renewable energy, residential, agtech and infrastructure markets, announced today that it expects to release its first quarter 2022 financial results at approximately 7:30 a.m. ET on Wednesday, May 4, 2022. It also expects to discuss the results on a conference call that will be webcast live that same day starting at 9:00 a.m. ET. Hosting the call will be Chief Executive Officer William Bosway and Chief Financial Officer Timothy Murphy.

Those who wish to listen to the conference call should visit the Investors section of the Company’s website at www.gibraltar1.com. The call also may be accessed by dialing (877) 407-3088 or (201) 389-0927. For interested individuals unable to join the live conference call, a webcast replay will be available on the Company’s website for one year.

About Gibraltar

Gibraltar is a leading manufacturer and provider of products and services for the renewable energy, residential, agtech, and infrastructure markets. Gibraltar’s mission, to make life better for people and the planet, is fueled by advancing the disciplines of engineering, science, and technology. Gibraltar is innovating to reshape critical markets in comfortable living, sustainable power, and productive growing throughout North America. For more please visit www.gibraltar1.com.

