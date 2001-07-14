Arcosa, Inc. Releases 2021 Sustainability Report

Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE: ACA) (“Arcosa,” the “Company,” “We,” or “Our”), a provider of infrastructure-related products and solutions, today released its 2021 Sustainability Report.

Arcosa is committed to integrating Environmental, Social, and Governance (“ESG”) responsibility into our daily practices and long-term strategies. In support of that commitment, we have released our 2021 Sustainability Report, which can be found at www.arcosa.com%2Fsustainability. The report highlights the foundational elements of the sustainability programs at Arcosa, including people-focused programs and initiatives; emissions targets; environmental metrics, disclosures, and conservation initiatives; and the products that align us with a more sustainable future.

Antonio Carrillo, President and Chief Executive Officer, notes, “2021 was a productive year for Arcosa, highlighted by strategic actions that further strengthened our resiliency and better positioned our portfolio for sustainable, long-term growth. Building on the foundation we laid over the previous two years, Environmental, Social and Governance is becoming part of our daily conversations within Arcosa.”

Carrillo continued, “I am pleased to share with you Arcosa’s 2021 Sustainability Report, highlighting the many ways Arcosa and our people are working to lay a foundation for a more sustainable future.”

Highlights from our annual sustainability report include:

About Arcosa

Arcosa, Inc., headquartered in Dallas, Texas, is a provider of infrastructure-related products and solutions with leading positions in construction, engineered structures, and transportation markets. Arcosa reports its financial results in three principal business segments: the Construction Products segment, the Engineered Structures segment, and the Transportation Products segment. For more information, visit www.arcosa.com.

