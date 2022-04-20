Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

Author's Avatar
2 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

ATLANTA, April 20, 2022

ATLANTA, April 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: MCBS) announced today that its board of directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.15 per share on its common stock. The cash dividend is payable on May 13, 2022 to shareholders of record as of May 4, 2022.

MetroCity_Logo.jpg

About MetroCity Bankshares, Inc.
MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. is a Georgia corporation and a bank holding company for its wholly-owned banking subsidiary, Metro City Bank, which is headquartered in the Atlanta metropolitan area. Metro City Bank currently operates 19 full-service branch locations in multi-ethnic communities in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, New York, New Jersey, Texas and Virginia. To learn more about Metro City Bank, visit www.metrocitybank.bank.

Contact Information
Farid Tan
770-455-4978
[email protected]
Lucas Stewart
678-580-6414
[email protected]

favicon.png?sn=CL29760&sd=2022-04-20 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/metrocity-bankshares-inc-declares-quarterly-cash-dividend-301529567.html

SOURCE MetroCity Bankshares, Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=CL29760&Transmission_Id=202204201613PR_NEWS_USPR_____CL29760&DateId=20220420
Also check out: (Free Trial)

» Take a Free Trial of Premium Membership

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Q&A with Gurus