Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc. to Hold 2022 First Quarter Conference Call

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc. (Nasdaq:HCCI) plans to release its financial results for the first quarter of 2022, which ended March 26, 2022, after the market close on Wednesday, May 4, 2022.

The company will host a conference call on Thursday, May 5, 2022 at 9:30 AM Central Time, during which management will give a presentation focusing on the Company's operations and financial results.

Interested parties can listen to the audio webcast available through our company website, http%3A%2F%2Fcrystal-clean.com%2Finvestor-relations%2F, and can participate on the call by dialing (888) 440-4149. After dialing the number, you will be required to provide the following passcode before being joined to the conference call: 8889427.

About Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc.

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc. provides parts cleaning, used oil re-refining, and hazardous and non-hazardous waste services primarily to small and mid-sized manufacturers and other industrial businesses as well as customers in the vehicle maintenance sector. Our service programs include parts cleaning, containerized waste management, used oil collection and re-refining, wastewater vacuum, waste antifreeze collection, recycling and product sales, and field services. These services help our customers manage their used chemicals and liquid and solid wastes, while also helping to minimize their regulatory burdens. Our customers include small-to-medium sized manufacturers, such as metal product fabricators and printers, and other industrial businesses as well as businesses involved in vehicle maintenance operations, such as car dealerships, automotive repair shops, and trucking firms. Through our used oil re-refining program during fiscal 2021, we recycled approximately 66 million gallons of used oil into high quality lubricating base oil, and we are a supplier to firms that produce and market finished lubricants. Through our antifreeze program during fiscal 2021 we recycled approximately 3.9 million gallons of spent antifreeze which was used to produce a full line of virgin-quality antifreeze products. Through our parts cleaning program during fiscal 2021 we recycled 2 million gallons of used solvent into virgin-quality solvent to be used again by our customers. In addition, we sold 0.5 million gallons of used solvent into the reuse market. Through our containerized waste program during fiscal 2021 we collected 21 thousand tons of regulated waste which was sent for energy recovery. Through our wastewater vacuum services program during fiscal 2021 we treated approximately 49 million gallons of wastewater. Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc. is headquartered in Elgin, Illinois, and operates through 91 branches serving approximately 98,000 customer locations.

