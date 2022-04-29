We are upgrading the server currently, which will affect some features. We will be back online soon.
Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Encore Wire Announces Earnings Release Date and Conference Call Details

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago
Article's Main Image

Encore Wire Corporation (NASDAQ Global Select: WIRE) announced today that the Company will release first quarter 2022 earnings on Thursday, April 28,2022, after stock market close. The Company will host a conference call to discuss the first quarter 2022 results followed by a Q&A session:

Date:

Friday, April 29, 2022

Time:

11:00 a.m. Eastern

10:00 a.m. Central

9:00 a.m. Mountain

8:00 a.m. Pacific

To participate in the call, the dial-in number is 866-374-5140, and the confirmation number is 60158744#. In order to be put through to the call, you will be asked to provide your full name and your company name followed by the # key. Please call in early to avoid being delayed by the information collection and missing the start of the call.

A replay of this conference call will be accessible in the Investors section of our website, www.encorewire.com, for a limited time.

Encore Wire Corporation is a leading manufacturer of a broad range of electrical building wire for interior wiring in commercial and industrial buildings, homes, apartments, and manufactured housing. The Company focuses on maintaining a high level of customer service with low-cost production and the addition of new products that complement its current product line.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20220420006125r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220420006125/en/

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Q&A with Gurus