Cocrystal Pharma Collaborates with the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases to Evaluate COVID-19 Protease Inhibitors

BOTHELL, Wash., April 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. ( COCP) (“Cocrystal” or the “Company”) announces a Non-Clinical Evaluation Agreement (NCEA) with the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) for exploratory preclinical studies to evaluate the potential of Cocrystal’s 3CL protease inhibitors for the treatment of COVID-19. Cocrystal applied its proprietary drug discovery platform technology to develop novel, broad-spectrum SARS-CoV-2 3CL protease inhibitors. Under the NIAID collaboration, Cocrystal has provided its 3CL protease inhibitors, and the NIAID will be responsible for in vitro and in vivo studies evaluating the antiviral activity of the compounds.



“We are pleased to collaborate with NIAID to further evaluate Cocrystal’s SARS-CoV-2 3CL protease inhibitors. Cocrystal is committed to identifying safe and effective treatments for infectious diseases including those caused by SARS-CoV-2 and other coronaviruses,” said Sam Lee, Ph.D., Cocrystal’s President and co-interim CEO. “We are pleased that the NIAID has researched our novel, broad-spectrum protease inhibitors and has determined that further evaluation in an animal model is warranted. Studies to date show that our protease inhibitors exhibit superior in vitro potency against SARS-CoV-2 and variants of concern including Omicron.”

A division of the National Institutes of Health (NIH), NIAID conducts and supports basic and applied research to better understand, treat and ultimately prevent infectious, immunologic and allergic diseases. Dr. Anthony S. Fauci, M.D. was appointed Director of the NIAID in 1984. More information is available at niaid.nih.gov/.

About Cocrystal SARS-CoV-2/Coronavirus Programs

Cocrystal is developing COVID-19 drug candidates that specifically target proteins involved in viral replication. Despite the various strains of virus that may exist or emerge, these enzymes are required for viral replication and are essentially similar (highly conserved) among all strains. By targeting these highly conserved regions of the replication enzymes, Cocrystal’s antiviral compounds are designed and tested to be effective against major virus strains. Additionally, Cocrystal believes it is possible to develop an effective treatment for all coronavirus diseases including COVID-19, Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS) and Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS). The Company’s main SARS-CoV-2 protease inhibitors showed potent in vitro pan-viral activity against common human coronaviruses, rhinoviruses and respiratory enteroviruses that frequently cause the common cold, as well as against noroviruses that can cause symptoms of acute gastroenteritis.

About Cocrystal Pharma, Inc.

Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company discovering and developing novel antiviral therapeutics that target the replication process of influenza viruses, coronaviruses (including SARS-CoV-2), hepatitis C viruses and noroviruses. Cocrystal employs unique structure-based technologies and Nobel Prize-winning expertise to create first- and best-in-class antiviral drugs. For further information about Cocrystal, please visit www.cocrystalpharma.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding our collaboration with NIAID and our ability to develop an effective treatment for all coronavirus diseases. The words "believe," "may," "estimate," "continue," "anticipate," "intend," "should," "plan," "could," "target," "potential," "is likely," "will," "expect" and similar expressions, as they relate to us, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. We have based these forward-looking statements largely on our current expectations and projections about future events. Some or all of the events anticipated by these forward-looking statements may not occur. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ from those in the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, the risks and uncertainties arising from any future impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and the Russian invasion of Ukraine on the global economy and on our Company, including supply chain disruptions and our continued ability to proceed with our programs, the results of NIAID’s preclinical research of our 3CL protease inhibitors for the treatment of COVID-19, the ability of the contract research organization to recruit patients into clinical trials, the results of future preclinical and clinical studies, and general risks arising from clinical trials. Further information on our risk factors is contained in our filings with the SEC, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021. Any forward-looking statement made by us herein speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Factors or events that could cause our actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all of them. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

