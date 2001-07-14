ClearOne Adds USB Pro Quality Single-Channel Wireless USB Microphone to its Aura Product Line

Expanding the availability of its new and unique pro quality DIALOG® 10 wireless USB microphone to the residential custom installation market, ClearOne (NASDAQ: CLRO) today announced that the award-winning, single-channel solution is now available as part of its Aura home office product portfolio.

ClearOne’s Aura DIALOG 10 USB is the industry’s only single-channel wireless mic system that offers pro-quality audio with USB connectivity. (Photo: Business Wire)

Combining true plug-and-play simplicity with the ultimate wireless convenience, Aura DIALOG 10 USB is the ideal solution for home-based webcasting and cloud-based collaboration through Microsoft Teams, Zoom, WebEx, GoToMeeting, and other apps being relied upon in our increasingly digital world.

Setup of the DIALOG 10 is a breeze with the included USB Type C cable that connects to any PC for audio, power, and control. With no external power source or additional audio cables required, Aura DIALOG 10 USB is one of the easiest and fastest ways to enjoy high-quality audio in any application.

Designed to work flawlessly right out of the box, the DIALOG 10 delivers exceptionally high-quality audio at a very affordable price, which is exactly what today’s remote and hybrid working professionals and learners require in a home environment that was not originally intended for remote work and learning. Hands-free and desk-free audio is becoming much more common in today’s tech centered home lifestyle, and the DIALOG 10 is the perfect solution to be heard loud and clear wherever you happen to be working inside or outside of the house.

The microphone is ideal for a variety of settings including:

live streaming

desk-free conferences

home walk throughs

classroom presentations

backyard events

local community events

ClearOne offers a complete range of microphones for these settings, with Handheld, Boundary, and Gooseneck, plus Lanyard, Headset, and Lavalier Beltpack options. In multi-user environments, each user can be assigned their own microphone to pair with a common room receiver. The receiver has a large color LCD for viewing battery life, received signal strength, and programmable microphone ID labeling. Microphones can be powered by common alkaline or environmentally friendly rechargeable NiMH AA batteries – Charge via USB or optional charging dock.

The compact, plenum-rated receiver can be mounted on a desktop, credenza, under a table, behind a video display, or even hidden above a ceiling. Mounting has never been more flexible and easier!

More information about Aura DIALOG 10 USB can be found %3Cb%3Ehere%3C%2Fb%3E.

Available direct or from qualified resellers, ClearOne Aura was created to meet the growing residential market need for easy to purchase and install commercial quality solutions that deliver HDConference® audio and true-to-life video technology through a variety of professional microphone, audioconferencing, videoconferencing, camera, and collaboration component choices that optimize home office acoustic and aesthetic aspirations.

Designed to be easily installed by both homeowners and installers, Aura owners are also supported by a dedicated sales and support team that is available 24/7. For more information about ClearOne Aura, click here.

About ClearOne

ClearOne is a global market leader enabling conferencing, collaboration, and network streaming solutions. The performance and simplicity of its advanced, comprehensive solutions offer unprecedented levels of functionality, reliability, and scalability. Visit ClearOne at www.clearone.com.

