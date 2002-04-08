Smart Sand, Inc. Announces Timing of First Quarter 2022 Earnings Release and Investor Conference Call

THE WOODLANDS, Texas, April 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Smart Sand, Inc. ( SND) (the “Company”) announced today that it will release its first quarter financial results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 11, 2022. The Company will hold a conference call for investors on Thursday, May 12, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss recent events and the results. Chuck Young, the Company’s chief executive officer, Lee Beckelman, the Company’s chief financial officer and John Young, the Company’s chief operating officer, will host the call.



Investors are invited to listen to a live webcast of the conference call by visiting the “Investors” section of the Company’s website at www.smartsand.com. The call can also be accessed live over the telephone by dialing (888) 799-5165 or for international callers, (478) 219-0056. The conference ID for the call is 8748066. A replay will be available shortly after the call and can be accessed by dialing (855) 859-2056 or for international callers, (404) 537-3406.

About Smart Sand:

We are a fully integrated frac sand supply and services company, offering complete mine to wellsite proppant supply and logistics solutions to our customers. We produce low-cost, high quality Northern White sand, which is a premium sand used as proppant used to enhance hydrocarbon recovery rates in the hydraulic fracturing of oil and natural gas wells and for a variety of industrial applications. We also offer proppant logistics solutions to our customers through our in-basin transloading terminals and our SmartSystems™ wellsite storage capabilities. We market our products and services to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies, oilfield service companies, and industrial manufacturers. We own and operate premium Northern White sand mines and related processing facilities in Wisconsin and Illinois, which have direct access to four Class I rail lines, allowing us to deliver products substantially anywhere in the United States and Canada. For more information, please visit www.smartsand.com.

Contact:

Josh Jayne

Phone: (281) 231-2660

Email: [email protected]

Lee Beckelman

Phone: (281) 231-2660

Email: [email protected]