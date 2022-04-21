PR Newswire

NOVI, Mich., April 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE: SRI) will webcast its first-quarter 2022 earnings conference call live on Thursday, May 5, 2022, at 9:00 a.m. ET with president and chief executive officer, Jon DeGaynor, and chief financial officer, Matt Horvath.

The webcast can be accessed on the Webcasts & Presentations page of the Investors section of the Company's website, www.stoneridge.com.

Stoneridge, Inc., headquartered in Novi, Michigan, is a global designer and manufacturer of highly engineered electrical and electronic components, modules and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway and agricultural vehicle markets. Additional information about Stoneridge can be found at www.stoneridge.com.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/stoneridge-inc-to-broadcast-its-first-quarter-2022-conference-call-on-the-web-301530597.html

SOURCE Stoneridge, Inc.