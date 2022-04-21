Colabor Confirms the Date of Its Shareholder Meeting

BOUCHERVILLE, Quebec, April 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Colabor Group Inc. (TSX: GCL) (“Colabor” or the “Company”) confirms that it will hold its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (the “Meeting”), on Friday April 29, 2022, at 10:30 a.m. (Eastern Daylight Time). The Company will hold a virtual-only Meeting available online and in real time. All Shareholders will have an equal opportunity to participate to the online Meeting, regardless of their physical location. Shareholders can also vote by submitting their proxy before the meeting by following the instructions provided in the Management Information Circular (“Circular”) and Proxy.

Registered shareholders and duly appointed proxyholders can participate in the Meeting, vote or submit questions in real time, so long as they are connected to the Internet and meet the conditions set out in the Circular. In order to participate online, registered shareholders must have a valid 15-digit control number and duly appointed proxyholders must have received an email from Computershare containing a Username. Non-registered shareholders who have not appointed themselves as proxyholders may attend the Meeting as guests, but guests will not be allowed to vote or ask questions at the Meeting. Please refer to the Circular for additional information on the process to attend and vote at the Meeting.

Website: https://web.lumiagm.com/408113126 Date: April 29, 2022 Time: 10:30 a.m. (Eastern Daylight Time)

All Meeting documents are now available on www.sedar.com and www.colabor.com



About Colabor:

Colabor is a distributor and wholesaler of food and related products serving the hotel, restaurant and institutional markets or "HRI" in Quebec and in the Atlantic provinces, as well as the retail market. Within its two operating segments, Colabor offers specialty food products such as fresh fish and seafood, meat, as well as food and related products through its Broadline activities.

