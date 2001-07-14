Despegar.com Announces Participation at Upcoming Investor Conferences

Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE: DESP), (“Despegar” or the “Company”), the leading online travel company in Latin America, today announced its participation at upcoming investor conferences taking place during May 2022.

May 11, 2022

ITAU - 15th Annual Latin American Executive Conference, New York

Damian Scokin, Chief Executive Officer

May 19, 2022

17th Annual Needham Technology & Media Conference (Virtual)

Natalia Nirenberg, Investor Relations

About Despegar.com

About Despegar.com Despegar is the leading online travel company in Latin America. For over two decades, it has revolutionized the tourism industry through technology. With its continuous commitment to the development of the sector, Despegar today is comprised of a consolidated Group that includes Best Day, Viajes Falabella and Koin, (the Company’s fintech business) in turn becoming one of the most relevant companies in the region and able to offer a tailor-made experience for more than 29 million customers. Despegar operates in 20 countries in the region, accompanying Latin Americans from the moment they dream of traveling until they share their memories. With the purpose of improving people's lives and transforming the shopping experience, it has developed alternative payment methods and financing, democratizing access to consumption and bringing Latin Americans closer to their next travel experience. Despegar is traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: DESP). For more information, please visit www.despegar.com.

