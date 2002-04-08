CSX Honors Six Customers with First Annual Customer Environmental Excellence Award

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., April 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CSX Corp. ( CSX) has recognized six customers with its inaugural CSX Customer Environmental Excellence Awards for contributions to reducing carbon emissions through truck-to-rail conversions.



Part of CSX’s climate leadership in the transportation industry, the new initiative honors companies that are lowering their carbon footprint by shipping more freight by rail, which is three to four times more fuel efficient than trucks on average and produces 75 percent fewer greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions.

“As the most efficient, environmentally friendly mode of transportation by land, freight rail represents a major opportunity for customers to reduce their carbon footprint in pursuit of sustainability goals,” said Kevin Boone, CSX executive vice president of sales and marketing. “Sustainability is an important theme in our discussions with customers, who have doubled their usage of CSX-provided tools for calculating potential emissions savings from switching to rail from trucks.”

In 2021, the freight shipped by all customers on CSX rail instead of the highway avoided 11 million metric tons of carbon dioxide emissions, which is equivalent to the emissions generated from passenger vehicles driving 2.3 million miles.

The first CSX Customer Environmental Excellence Award winners were chosen based on freight conversions from highway to rail over the previous year. CSX will soon add award categories for total carbon savings (highest year-over-year percentage of carbon savings versus trucks based on total rail volume) and for innovation (customers who have demonstrated the greatest environmental ingenuity through their transportation initiatives).

Winners of the inaugural Environmental Excellence Awards include:

Active Minerals International, LLC

Amazon Logistics, LLC

Cemex, Inc.

Georgia Pacific, LLC

Molson Coors Beverage Company

Wal-Mart Transportation, LLC



CSX is recognized as a transportation industry leader in sustainability. In 2020, the company became the first railroad in the United States to align with the Science Based Targets initiative, setting a goal to reduce GHG emissions intensity by 37.3 percent by 2030, using 2014 as a baseline. The company has earned a place on the Dow Jones Sustainability Index for 11 consecutive years, was named to the CDP “A List” for climate leadership in 2021, and is the only transportation company on the Forbes 2021 “Green Growth 50”.

To learn more about the CSX Customer Excellence Awards and the company’s commitment to sustainability visit csx.com/EnvironmentalAward.

About CSX

CSX, based in Jacksonville, Florida, is a premier transportation company. It provides rail, intermodal and rail-to-truck transload services and solutions to customers across a broad array of markets, including energy, industrial, construction, agricultural and consumer products. For nearly 200 years, CSX has played a critical role in the nation’s economic expansion and industrial development. Its network connects every major metropolitan area in the eastern United States, where nearly two-thirds of the nation’s population resides. It also links more than 230 short-line railroads and more than 70 ocean, river and lake ports with major population centers and farming towns alike. More information about CSX Corp. and its subsidiaries is available at www.csx.com. Like us on Facebook (http://facebook.com/OfficialCSX) and follow us on Twitter (http://twitter.com/CSX).

