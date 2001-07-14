Ranger Energy Services, Inc. Announces Date for First Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call

Ranger Energy Services, Inc. ( NYSE:RNGR, Financial) (the “Company”) will report first quarter 2022 financial and operating results after the market closes for trading on April 28, 2022. Following the announcement, the Company’s management will host a first quarter 2022 earnings conference call in the morning of April 29, 2022 at 9:30 a.m. Eastern time (8:30 a.m. Central time).

Interested parties are invited to participate on the call by dialing 1-833-255-2829, or 1-412-902-6710 for international calls, (request to join the Ranger Energy Services call) or via the Company’s website at www.rangerenergy.com. A replay of the conference call will be available following the call and can be accessed from www.rangerenergy.com.

About Ranger Energy Services, Inc.

Ranger is one of the largest providers of high specification mobile rig well services, cased hole wireline services, and ancillary services in the U.S. oil and gas industry. Our services facilitate operations throughout the lifecycle of a well, including the completion, production, maintenance, intervention, workover and abandonment phases.

