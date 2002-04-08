BlueOne Card Inc. Announces Approval for Uplisting to the OTCQB

LOS ANGELES, April 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BlueOne Card, Inc. (“BlueOne Card”, “Company”) ( BCRD), is pleased to announce the OTC Market Group has approved the Company’s application for uplisting from the OTC Pink tier of OTC Markets to the OTCQB. To be eligible to apply for listing on the OTCQB, companies must be current in their reporting and undergo an annual verification and management certification process. BlueOne Card is a fully SEC reporting company with audited financials. Shares of BlueOne Card will begin trading on the OTCQB at the opening of the market on Monday April 25, 2022.



James Koh, Chairman of BlueOne Card Inc. said, “Trading on the OTCQB is a significant milestone for our Company at this stage. I believe it will give us much greater visibility and should open the doors for new and future shareholders to invest in shares of our stock.”

Mr. Koh also said, “The uplisting comes at a very exciting time for our Company as we are currently in the process of pursuing new avenues of expansion as well as delivering upon our previously announced ventures. We expect to have more updates on both fronts in the near future.”

The BlueOne Card is a Prepaid MasterCard issued by Axiom Bank, N.A., Member FDIC, pursuant to a license from MasterCard. In addition to the benefits of a Prepaid MasterCard, every BlueOne Card offers the cardholder a virtual checking account with an account number and a routing number without the need for a social security number. Once registered, BlueOne Cardholders can transfer and receive funds, deposit paychecks, facilitate direct deposit, utilize bill pay services, access ATMs, reload their cards and much more. The BlueOne Card is accepted by over 30 million merchants and at over 1 million ATM machines worldwide, or wherever MasterCard is accepted.

About BlueOne Card Inc.

BlueOne Card, Inc., provides payout solutions and Prepaid MasterCards to consumers in the United States and Internationally. BlueOne Card, Inc. is a Financial Technology (FinTech) company focused on helping unbanked workers solve their payment and money transfer needs. The BlueOne Master card is a secure card possessing quality features such as lock and unlock card access, and the dynamic CVV technology. BlueOne Prepaid MasterCards have zero liability, and are FDIC insured, thus making it reliable and safer than cash. The Company was incorporated in the State of Nevada in 2007.

Any forecast of future financial performance is a “forward looking statement” under securities laws. Such statements are included to allow potential investors the opportunity to understand management’s beliefs and opinions with respect to the future so that they may use such beliefs and opinions as one factor among many in evaluating an investment.

[email protected]

Contact: 800-210-9755

www.BlueOneCard.com